Liam Payne’s Ex Cheryl Cole Emotionally Honors Late Star While Sharing Concerns Over Son Bear

Liam Payne’s ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole has spoken out about his death. In an emotional Instagram post, Cole paid honor to the late music star while also sharing concerns over their son, Bear.

“As I try to navigate this Earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” Cheryl, 41, shared on Friday, along with a photo of Payne and Bear. “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

“What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days,” Cole continued. “It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.”

“I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces,” she added. “Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them.”

Payne died on Wednesday, after falling from his third-floor room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Officials later reported that an investigation found Payne had jumped from the balcony.