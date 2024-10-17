Liam Payne’s Ex Maya Henry Reportedly Issued Cease and Desist Days Before His Death

Liam Payne’s ex-fiancée Maya Henry reportedly sent him a cease and desist letter days before his death, accusing him of obsessive contact. According to a report by The Daily Mail, Henry’s lawyers served Payne on her behalf on Monday, Oct. 14 before Payne’s death on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The attorneys gave a statement to reporters.

“Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information,” they said. “She has retained attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna to represent her. At this time, that is her only comment on the matter.”

The letter reportedly accused Payne of repeatedly contacting Henry and her family members. Henry addressed the situation directly with fans in a TikTok video earlier this month. She said that Payne was “weaponizing” his fanbase against her. The 33-year-old model began dating Payne in 2019. They became engaged in 2020, but broke up in the summer of 2021. They reconciled and resumed their engagement by the end of that year, but they broke up for good in May 2022.

“Ever since we broke up, he messages me, will blow up my phone, not only from his phone number, it’s always from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it’s gonna come from,” Henry said in her TikTok video. “He’ll create new iCloud accounts to iMessage me — it’s always a damn new iCloud account. Every time I see one pop up on my phone I’m like, ‘Here we f—ing go again.’ Also, [he] will email me… Not only me, but he’ll blow up my mom’s phone. Is that normal behavior to you?”

Payne died on Wednesday night after falling from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old. According to the local police, he may have been under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. So far, Henry has not commented publicly on Payne’s death. Payne had been dating influencer Kate Cassidy since October 2022 at the time of his death. Cassidy left Argentina days before his fall.

The circumstances of Payne’s passing are still under investigation, with one public official saying that Payne “had jumped from the balcony of his room” and other reports avoiding the implication of suicide. Payne had discussed his experience of suicidal ideation in a 2023 interview with Variety. In recent years, he had also discussed his pattern of substance abuse, publicly announcing in 2023 that he had gone to rehab and was sober.

Whatever the case, family, friends and fans are mourning Payne this week. He is survived by a 7-year-old son from a previous relationship.