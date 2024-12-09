Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Katie Cassidy Shares Touching Tribute to Him in New Video

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy is continuing to remember the late One Direction star following his death. In a TikTok video uploaded Sunday, the social media influencer, 25, shared clips from home videos recorded during their two year relationship, sweetly captioning the video montage, “I love you.” Watch the tribute here.

Set to Mazzy Star’s 1993 song “Fade Into You,” the compilation video included clips of the couple, who dated for two years beginning in October 2022, dancing together and blowing kisses to the camera. Other moments captured Payne and Cassidy bowling and hugging, with the video also capturing moments from their various getaway, including their stay at a cozy cabin, and sledding down a snowy hill. Elsewhere in the video, the “Strip That Down” singer could be seen playfully dragging his girlfriend around by her feet, with another sweet moment showing Payne drawing Cassidy on a pad of paper.

The Sunday tribute marked one of Cassidy’s first posts since Payne’s death on Oct. 16. Just prior to his passing, the couple had traveled to Argentina together to support his former bandmate Niall Horan at his concert. While Cassidy returned to the U.S. on Oct. 14, Payne remained in the country and checked into the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, where he tragically died when he fell from a third-floor balcony.

Payne died of multiple injuries and external trauma, according to an autopsy. The singer also reportedly had multiple substances, including “pink cocaine,” in his system at the time of his death. Three people have since been arrested in connection to Payne’s death and are facing charges including abandonment of a person followed by death and supply and facilitation of narcotics.

Breaking her silence in a post shared to her Instagram Stories just two days after Payne’s passing, Cassidy thanked her followers “for all the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.”

“Liam, my angel. You are everything,” she continued. “I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam.”

Last month, Cassidy joined mourners at a private funeral service for Payne at St. Mary’s Church in Amersham, England, located not far from where the former One Direction star was born in the city of Wolverhampton. Payne’s former One Direction bandmates – Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan – also attended the service, along with Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman, James Corden, and Payne’s ex, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, with whom he shared his 7-year-old son Bear.