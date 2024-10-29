‘DWTS’ Pro Rylee Arnold Goes Instagram Official With New Football Player Boyfriend

Rylee Arnold has a new partner outside of the ballroom! The Dancing With the Stars pro, 19, just introduced fans to her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, going Instagram official with the University of Southern California football player on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Posing with the USC Trojans tight-end, she quipped in the caption, “Is this a hard launch??” adding a flaming heart and giggling emoji. In the photos, the pro dancer looks all loved-up with the USC freshman as they pose together on the field following the Trojans’ Oct. 25 win against Rutgers. In other photos, Rylee’s sister Brynley Arnold McGinnis and brother-in-law Donny McGinnis cheer on the Trojans with her from the stands.

Rylee previously sparked dating rumors with her Season 32 partner Harry Jowsey last year, but both she and the Too Hot the Handle star, 27, denied their relationship crossed over from being platonic.

Rylee’s Dancing With the Stars family was certainly excited about her hard launch, with her current partner on the ABC competition, Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik commenting, “OHHHH SHOOT SHE DID IT GO RYLEE.” Fellow pro Alan Bersten commented, “It’s not a soft launch!!! That’s for sure,” while new pro Ezra Sosa gushed, “You deserve the best, and he treats [you] like the queen you are. So happy for you.”

Rylee’s sister Lindsay Arnold Cusick, who starred as a pro on Dancing With the Stars until her exit after Season 30 in 2021, also cheered on her little sister. “IT’S HAPPENING PEOPLE STAY CALM!!!!!!!!” the mother of two wrote.

Soon after making her Instagram debut with Lyons, Rylee shared a video on TikTok featuring some of her athlete beau’s best moments in a game. “Really into football these days,” she wrote, tagging Lyons’ account.

The Utah native previously teased there was a new man in her life on TikTok during an Oct. 4 video, revealing that she and her mystery man had hung out two nights in a row after their first date.

“He was so easy to talk to,” she gushed at the time. “We have so many similarities which was so fun to talk about. He is so sweet and humble and just all the amazing qualities. So I’m really curious to see how this all pans out.” The dancer added that it was “super nice” that her love interest had a “really busy schedule” like she did. “But, luckily, our schedules kind of work out together and we’re both busy and free at the same time of the week, so it makes things kind of nice,” she noted.