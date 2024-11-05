‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy Slaton Reacts to Rumors That Amy Slaton Is Pregnant

Tammy Slaton is addressing rumors that sister Amy Slaton is pregnant with her third child. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 38, took to TikTok on Monday, Nov. 4, setting people straight when it comes to the recent chatter about her family.

“I wish people would stop spreading rumors but I’m here to tell you, Amy is not pregnant,” Tammy said in the video. Amy, 37, is already mom to sons Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2 with her ex-husband Michael Halterman, who filed for divorce in March 2023.

Tammy also went on the record to say her sister-in-law Brittany, the wife of brother Chris, “did not pass away,” despite rumors of her death.

Recently on 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy celebrated a major victory in her weight loss journey, surpassing the goal set for her by Dr. Eric Smith on the Oct. 15 episode of the TLC show.

“At my rock bottom, I was weighing about 725 pounds,” Tammy said on the show. “The last time I saw Dr. Smith was about nine months ago and I was around 420 pounds. He told me I had to lose 100 pounds before my next appointment. I’m extremely nervous.” When Tammy weighed in at 303.8 pounds, Smith marveled that her results were “unbelievable.”

Still, Tammy struggles with insecurities and trolls who insult her appearance. In January, the reality personality took to TikTok to clap back at the people who told her to “fix them teeth” or make other derogatory comments about her looks.

“With all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this. It’s not helping my confidence,” she said at the time. “I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn’t help.”

Tammy continued, “I had to calm myself down before I replied because I really wanted to go off on you. I really wanted to tell you if you had a true problem with my teeth then pay for them yourself. But I don’t want to be that person. I don’t want to be rude.”

“I’m trying to better my life and better myself. We should be lifting up people. It doesn’t matter if I’m missing teeth,” Tammy concluded. “It’s sad. Why hate? Why can’t you just appreciate the hard work I’ve put in. Why can’t you just appreciate that I’m still alive. Yes, I have flaws. I’m human… But I’m not gonna let you or anyone else ruin my day.”