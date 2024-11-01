‘Southern Charm’ Season 10 Trailer Teases New Cast Members, Reveals Premiere Date

Southern Charm is introducing new drama – and new cast members – as the Bravo show returns for its milestone 10th season next month.

Bravo fans got a look at what’s to come when the network dropped the season’s first trailer on Monday, Oct. 28, revealing a rift in the longtime friendships between Shep Rose, Craig Conover and Austen Kroll. As Conover takes a step back from spending time with Rose and Kroll to focus on his business, Sewing Down South, his two buddies feel left behind.

“If Craig is seen with a beer in his hand, he thinks his whole business is going down,” Kroll says in the trailer, with Rose chiming in, “Cutting himself off from everybody is not a solution.” Conover is standing by the changes he’s made though, telling Kroll during one teased argument, “Our friendship will never look like it used to. You can either swim or leave!”

Meanwhile, Conover’s girlfriend, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, thinks Rose and Kroll are “foaming at the mouth” to blame her for the change in her beau.

Also returning for Season 10 are cast members Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Taylor Ann Green, Madison LeCroy, Rodrigo Reyes and Jarrett “JT” Thomas. Patricia Altschul and her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, will also be appearing on the 10th season.

While Rose’s split from Green has been the source of strife in recent seasons, it’s the RelationShep alum’s new girlfriend who is causing drama now. Rose confesses he’s “in love” with former Miss Bahamas Sienna Evans, but LeCroy warns that Evans is “a big fan of Southern Charm,” jokingly calling her a “stalker.” Sudler-Smith also thinks that Rose is in over his head with the new lady in his life, telling LeCroy in the trailer, “Shep is being delusional.” LeCroy agrees, “Dude, she’s not into him!”

There are three newcomers to the Charleston circle as well. The Bachelor star Salley Carson, who first appeared on Clayton Echard’s season of the ABC dating show before briefly appearing on Southern Hospitality, makes her debut on Southern Charm in Season 10. Ryan Albert, a good friend of Altschul’s, also joins the cast.

(Photo by: Michelle Watt/Bravo)

Molly O’Connell rounds out the trio of fresh faces. The TikTok personality also has a background in reality TV, having previously placed as the runner-up on cycle 16 of America’s Next Top Model. O’Connell has a history with Conover, fans learn in the trailer, as the newcomer tells LeCroy that she and the Winter House star “used to sext each other,” although she’s “not trying to steal him from Paige or anything.” LeCroy notes, “I love Molly. She’s weird. But like in a good way.”

Season 10 of Southern Charm premieres Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.