Netflix’s Top Show in the Country Is Predicted to Be a New Hit ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Will Love

Will Netflix’s No. 1 show of the week stay the course this week, or will another sneak up and steal the crown? If you ask the prediction markets, it appears that the latter may happen.

A tight race is brewing between the reigning top show, Nemesis, the new sci-fi series from the Duffer Brothers, The Boroughs, and several other new and existing shows.

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The Polymarket scenario “What will be the top US Netflix show this week?” is taking bets on what show will wind up the No. 1 title when Netflix releases its Top 10 chart on Tuesday, June 2 (for the week of May 25 through May 31).

According to FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data, The Boroughs has been the No. 1 Netflix show in the United States since Sunday. It debuted at No. 2 on Friday, so has only seen success in its short lifespan. It displaced Nemesis, the reigning top show in the country.

Though The Boroughs is currently the overwhelming Polymarket favorite, traders on the predictions market platform are also keyed in on a few other shows, as detailed below.

Nemesis: 1%

Nemesis, which Netflix says earned 11.4 million views on the English TV list, is unlikely to be the top show for two weeks in a row, at least in Polymarket bettors’ eyes.

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Worst Ex Ever Season 2: 3%

A sophomore season with just 3% odds of taking the top spot, Worst Ex Ever has sat solidly in the 4-spot on FlixPatrol for about a week.

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Rafa: 3%

The Rafael Nadal documentary timed to coincide with the start of Roland Garros, the Grand Slam tournament that the tennis legend’s name is synonymous with, has just a 3% shot at taking the top Netflix spot in the US.

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AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy: 3%

Polymarket traders are also giving only a 3% shot to the Eddie Murphy special, which has yet to make its debut. It will premiere on Sunday, May 31.

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A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2: 5%

Polymarket users give the sophomore season of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder only 5% odds to rise to the top of the charts. The six-episode season adapts Holly Jackson’s second novel, Good Girl, Bad Blood, and premiered on Wednesday, May 27 – meaning there’s still some time for the market to change.

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The Four Seasons Season 2: 11%

The second installment of comedy series The Four Seasons, which is adapted from the famous 1981 Alan Alda-starring film of the same name, has an 11% shot at becoming the top Netflix show in the country according to Polymarket bettors. It premieres Thursday, May 28.

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The Boroughs: 88%

But the overwhelming Polymarket favorite is The Boroughs, a new sci-fi series produced by the Duffer Brothers made famous by their hit Stranger Things. FlixPatrol data backs up the predictions market, showing The Boroughs at No. 1 for the past four days. With a star-studded cast made up of Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, Geena Davis, Jena Malone and more, it’s no wonder fans are tuning in.