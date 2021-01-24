Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Slams Troll for Critical Comments About 'Mama June' and Sister 'Pumpkin'

✖

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and her family went through a rough year and she is not going to put up with any criticism. In a recent Instagram post, the 15-year-old quickly responded to a troll who criticized the parenting skills of her mother, Mama June Shannon, and her sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon. Lauryn and her husband, Joshua Efird, took care of Alana while Shannon struggled with drug addiction.

On Thursday, Alana shared photos of herself wearing fake long eyelashes and acrylic nails. Although Alana looked like she was having fun, one troll lashed out, writing in all capital letters that she doesn't "need lashes and nails at your age... where's the parenting at??? Be a little girl please." This led to a debate among her Instagram followers about whether or not Alana should be criticized for having fun when she is 15. Over 100 of her followers commented on the thread.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓐𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓪 𝓣𝓱𝓸𝓶𝓹𝓼𝓸𝓷 ✰ (@honeybooboo)

Alana jumped into the debate herself. At first, she joked that people were talking about her like she was only 8. However, she later shared a longer response to defend her mother and sister. "Ion to [sic] much care what y’all gotta say about me," she wrote. "But one thing y’all ain’t finna (sic) do it talk about my mama & my sister. My mom is now sober for almost a year & I couldn’t be prouder of her & yes I’m raised by my sister but hey I think she doing a damn good job at it!"

Alana and her family gained fame first on Toddlers & Tiaras, then on their own series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. The show was canceled in 2014 after it was revealed that Shannon was dating a man who was convicted of molesting her eldest daughter. In 2017, the family made a comeback with the WE tv series Mama June: From Not to Hot, which started by chronicling Shannon's weight loss transformation. However, after Shannon and her boyfriend, Geno Doak were arrested for drug possession in March 2019, the show was renamed Mama June: Family Crisis for its fourth season. A fifth season is set to air in March.

Family Crisis followed Shannon's struggle with addiction and aired between March and June 2020. In the finale, Shannon and Doak agreed to attend a month-long rehab program at the Banyan Treatment Center in Stuart, Florida, notes InTouch Weekly. In December, Shannon celebrated 11 months sober. "I’m proud of How far I have came in my sobriety," Shannon wrote on Instagram on Dec. 27. "I can’t believe it’s been 11 months time really flies by I’m so proud of myself especially when a lot of people that we know during this pandemic have relapsed and we have NO RELAPSES THAT'S NOT A OPTION."