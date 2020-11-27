'Mama June' Shannon Reveals Major Dietary Changes Amid Dramatic Transformation

✖

"Mama June" Shannon is doing her best to turn things around after her arrest on drug charges last year. After falling down a few pegs, facing drama with her family and headlines alleging all sorts of dramatic details, Shannon put on a lot of weight.

This came as a surprise for the reality star amid the pandemic and her own personal struggles. According to an InTouch Weekly exclusive, "Mama June" Shannon opens up about her quest to burn 70 pounds.

"I'm doing gluten-free and dairy-free as much as possible," The 41-year-old told the outlet. "For me, everybody says cut out bread and pasta. I'm not a really big bread or pasta person anyway, so that's not a big issue for me. Outside of that, that's pretty much all that I do. I mean, I barely eat anyways. I was surprised when I actually gained that much weight."

She also went into detail about her meal plan, including the foods in her current rotation that are hopefully keeping her on track. "I love breakfast, but I'm not a big breakfast eater. I don't normally get up [until around] 12 o'clock," Shannon says. "I'll just boil like a bunch of eggs and only eat a boiled egg and then those P3 protein packs, [Geno and I] love. So, I'm more of a snacker instead of a full-meal kind of person."

Shannon adds that she is also currently living in South Florida, blaming her weight gain on the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine. Her time in rehab alongside boyfriend Geno Doak also played a part, but possibly opened the door by beating addiction.

"Honestly, because we're in South Florida, they're starting to shut stuff down and they've been restrictive. It just pretty much is being able to walk on the beach or kind of just do my own thing because it is hard," the reality star tells InTouch. "They're [stricter] down here, especially with the [coronavirus] numbers starting to go up again."

The reality star has also partnered with Boom Bod weight loss shot drink, sharing ads for the drink on her Instagram page while detailing her weight loss journey. "No secret I've got a sweet tooth, but with [Boom Bod's] shots, my cravings are down, and my motivation is up," she wrote in the caption alongside a praying hands emoji. "Cravings hit me extra HARD this time of year, anyone else??"

The weight loss change follows some medical procedures to "touch up" her looks, according to InTouch. Shannon underwent liposuction on her chin and neck and a set of veneers alongside Doak. Her boyfriend also underwent gastric sleeve surgery and had a lipoma removed from his neck.