'Mama June' Shannon Reveals How Boyfriend Geno Doak Is Supporting Her Amid Weight Loss Journey

Geno Doak is looking to make a healthy change in his lifestyle alongside girlfriend "Mama June" Shannon. The Mama June: From Not to Hot star told InTouch Weekly Friday that as she works to drop 70 lbs. that she gained during coronavirus quarantine, her beau has embarked on his own weight loss journey.

"We like to cook together," Shannon told the outlet of the way the two are bonding over their shared goal. "We eat together. We eat about the same food. I don’t do the rabbit food, though, but outside of that, yes, we do a lot of things together and eat as much as possible together." She continued that Doak is doing "really, really [well]" and that she tells him not to "look at numbers on the scale."

"Don’t worry about your weight. But just worry about eating more healthy," she continued of her advice to Doak. As for her own diet, Shannon said she is gluten- and dairy-free as much as possible. "For me, everybody says cut out bread and pasta. I’m not a really big bread or pasta person anyway, so that’s not a big issue for me," she said. "Outside of that, that’s pretty much all that I do. I mean, I barely eat anyway. I was surprised when I actually gained that much weight."

The coronavirus pandemic and a stint in rehab with Doak to overcome their struggles with addiction have made it hard to keep up with a routine, but the Florida resident said she was able to start exercising outside again in recent weeks. "Honestly, because we’re in South Florida, they’re starting to shut stuff down and they’ve been restrictive," she explained. "It just pretty much is being able to walk on the beach or kind of just do my own thing because it is hard. They’re [stricter] down here, especially with the [coronavirus] numbers starting to go up again."

Doak and Shannon celebrated their move down to Florida with some cosmetic procedures, with the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum opting for chin and neck liposuction and a new set of veneers, and Doak undergoing gastric sleeve surgery as well as getting new veneers himself and having a lipoma removed. Shannon got gastric sleeve surgery in 2016, which helped jumpstart her own weight loss. "He knew what the recovery was because he was with me," Shannon said, "so he was like this is the easiest way to be able to try to lose as much weight as possible, not quickly, but you know, healthily."