'Mama June' Shannon Frustrates Family, Producers During Check-In to Rehab

✖

Mama June Shannon is ready to do something about her drug addiction, but she is not making it easy. In a new clip from Mama June: Family Crisis, Shannon went into the details of her cocaine addiction, her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and the show's producers expressed their frustrations with Shannon's lying. At the end of last week's episode, Shannon agreed to attend out-patient rehab instead of checking into a facility after Pumpkin gave her an ultimatum.

In the new clip shared with Entertainment Tonight Friday, Shannon told an intake specialist her drug of choice is crack cocaine. "I started snorting it, lost my vision, and then I quit and then I went into using... just smoking crack," Shannon said. "It's weird because if you snort it, it goes up in here." Shannon said she used the drug on a daily basis, often spending $3,000 a day. She could "go through a couple ounces a day, easy. Not even think about it," she said.

Pumpkin said after that admission, Shannon avoided telling the truth. Shannon told the intake specialist she was "clean for three months" and could stop using whenever she wanted. According to Pumpkin though, her mother is an "addict" and a "real good habitual liar." Shannon "tries to convince everybody that she's telling the truth, that she can just go out and quit drugs on her own. That's not how this works," Pumpkin said in the video. Pumpkin asked if her mother really could stop whenever she wanted, why did she need help?

Even Mama June producers had enough of Shannon's lying. When she said her drug use did not hurt her work, they did not believe her. "Be honest, June. You lost your whole show," one producer told her. "We filmed this entire season without you because of it all. Be honest, that's what we're here for." Shannon shot back, telling them they only reason they quit the season is "because I checked myself out of rehab. I mean, I don't give a f—."

In the previous episode of the series, Shannon took a drug test that tested positive for cocaine. Although this was a false positive, Shannon said she would agree to Pumpkin's list of terms she had to follow in order to stay in contact with her family. One condition was going to rehab, but Shannon only agreed to sign up for out-patient rehab. The episode also featured Shannon's shocking revelations about her drug use with boyfriend Doak.

In one scene, Shannon told Pumpkin the couple used up to $2,5000 worth of methamphetamine a day and were using Xanax, Fioricet and other prescription drugs. She also told Pumpkin through tears that she is "dead f— broke," which is why she had to sell her Georgia home. Shannon then insisted her health had improved, but Pumpkin could not understand why her mother was still dating Doak.

Shannon and Doak were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia last year. They both pleaded not guilty. Doak was also charged with third-degree domestic violence. To find out how Shannon's struggles play out, tune in to Mama June: Family Crisis on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.