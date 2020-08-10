✖

"Mama June" Shannon is celebrating a very important moment in her life. On Sunday, the reality TV star marked six months of sobriety. She announced the milestone in an Instagram discussion with fans, revealing that "the blinged out six months chip that is something I'm very proud of as me and [Geno Doak] re over six months clean now."

In the video, Shannon went on to state that she "just wanted to share some of the things I've been getting for my birthday." Among the gifts was the chip from her "manager Gina and her daughter Brandi." She said that "this is probably the proudest thing I could be proud of," remarking that she was "six months clean in sobriety."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by June Shannon (@mamajune) on Aug 8, 2020 at 8:52am PDT

Shannon reaching the six month sobriety marks follows a tumultuous year, which began after she and Doak were arrested at an Alabama gas station in March of 2019. They were charged with felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe. Doak had also been charged with domestic violence. They later pleaded not guilty, and the arrest quickly created a rift in Shannon's family, with many growing concerned over her relationship with Doak. Shannon’s daughter, , Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson even moved out of her mother’s home to instead live with her older sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and refused to return to her mother's care until Shannon cut ties with Doak.

Shannon's addiction and her relationship with Doak took center stage of Mama June: Family Crisis. Throughout the season, both Shannon and Doak opened up about their drug usage, with Shannon revealing that she and Doak had been using upwards of $2,500 of methamphetamine a day, as well as prescription drugs like Fioricet and Xanax. Speaking with daughter Pumpkin, she is "dead f— broke," which is why she had to sell her Georgia home. In a later episode, she admitted to engaging in a $150,000 cocaine habit.

"It got to the point where being able to afford a hotel and being able to live just was not possible, so we started sleeping in the Suburban," Shannon explained. "It was a few nights we ended up staying in there."

Shannon, however, was ready to turn a new leaf, and she eventually agreed to enter treatment after Pumpkin asked her to stop and presented her with a list of conditions that she would have to adhere to if she wanted to remain in touch with the family. While Pumpkin wished for her mother to enter an inpatient rehabilitation program, Shannon insisted on outpatient treatment to maintain her "freedom," and the two were able to compromise on the issue.