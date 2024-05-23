ABC Reveals Major Show Renewals for Summer 2024

Summer 2024 is almost here, and ABC has handed out some big renewals. The network recently unveiled its summer lineup, and along with it, some new season pickups. Long-running game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire has not only been renewed for a new season, but it will also be celebrating its milestone 25th anniversary. Jimmy Kimmel will return as host for the new season, which premieres on Wednesday, July 10, and features two celebrity contestants playing together with the hope of winning a million dollars for the charity of their choice.

Alongside Millionaire on Wednesdays will be the third season of Claim to Fame. Kevin and Franklin Jonas will be returning as hosts as more relatives of famous people try to figure out who their fellow contestants are related to. Also, coming back for a new season this summer will be Press Your Luck for Season 6 on Thursday, July 18. It will once again be hosted by Elizabeth Banks, with contestants trying their luck to avoid the devilish WHAMMY to win cash and prizes.

The triple-show renewal is the latest good news from ABC. The network also previously renewed The Rookie, Grey's Anatomy, 9-1-1, Abbott Elementary, and Will Trent. Sitcom The Conners has also been renewed for its seventh and final season. Not Dead Yet has been canceled after two seasons, while The Good Doctor aired its series finale earlier this week while Station 19 will come to an end next week.

As for the rest of ABC's summer 2024 schedule, the network will be jam-packed with new and returning unscripted shows. The new season of The Bachelorette will see Jenn Tran handing out roses as she tries to find her perfect suitor. Celebrity Family Feud and Judge Steve Harvey will also be returning. Co-hosted by Shaquille O'Neal and Gina Rodriguez, the new game show Lucky 13 will have viewers on the edge of their seats while shouting trivia answers at their TV.

Even though many shows are ending for the season, summer is just heating up, and there is going to be a lot to look forward to. With Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, Claim to Fame, and Press Your Luck returning in just a couple of months, the wait will surely be worth it.