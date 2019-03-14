ABC Rebooting ‘Press Your Luck,’ ‘Card Sharks’

ABC is continuing its trend of reviving classic game shows for its lineup by adding two more to the list. Press Your Luck and Card Sharks have been picked up to series for the network according to The Wrap, though no premiere date or hosts have been announced yet.

The reboots will be produced by Fremantle and join the slew of other iconic game shows with the company. Both will join reboots of Match Game and The $100,000 Pyramid both airing on ABC.

Press Your Luck first aired in 1983 on CBS for three seasons, becoming iconic for its “Big Board” and the “Whammy” character that would pop up to cost the player all of their winnings. The show had previously made a return as Whammy on Game Show Network, but this reboot for ABC marks its return to the original name and network television.

Card Sharks has popped up numerous times over the years since its debut in 1978. The game is simple, playing on traditional gambling techniques by giving players the option to “bet it all” on the chance for more money by guessing if face-down playing cards are higher or lower than preceding cards. If they choose to go forward, they risk it all. But the other option is to quit

While both are memorable series, Press Your Luck became a hallmark of game show history thanks to the story of Michael Larson and his appearance on the show.

Larson had studied the pattern on the show’s board at home using his VCR, finding that some of the squares would always feature cash prizes and never showed a “whammy.” This led to him winning over $100,000 during his appearance — a one-day record at the time — and being accused of cheating by CBS. He eventually was cleared after his method was revealed and the patterns were changed to avoid it happening again in the future.

Both series will join already established reboots of Match Game and The $100,000 Pyramid on ABC. Alec Baldwin has taken to his role as host on Match Game, acting as between contestants looking to answer questions by matching with the six celebrity guests.

Former NFL star and Michael Strahan hosts The $100,000 Pyramid, balancing it with his time on Good Morning America. The show also features celebrities, typically teaming with celebrities to score points by solving clues in a manner similar to charades.

Freemantle isn’t a stranger to the game show genre. The company has produced The Price Is Right and Family Feud since 2002, with Celebrity Family also appearing on ABC in primetime.

No premiere dates for Press Your Luck or Card Sharks has been announced.