ABC Names Joan Vassos as First 'Golden Bachelorette'

Vassos was on the first season of 'The Golden Bachelor' before leaving early on to be with her daughter who had just given birth.

Even though The Golden Bachelor didn't have a successful love story its first round, The Golden Bachelorette may have better luck. Via People, ABC announced at the 2024 Disney Upfronts that Joan Vassos will be handing out roses on the first season of The Golden Bachelorette. The 61-year-old school administrator was among the group vying for Gerry Turner's heart on the first season of The Golden Bachelor. She left during Week 3 to be with her daughter, who had just given birth.

While Vassos left the show for a very good reason, it seems like she was still hoping to find "The One." Vassos wasn't the only one to leave on her own will, as fan-favorite 60-year-old educator Marina Perera also bowed out due to an "urgent family matter." 65-year-old Leslie Fhima was the runner-up, while Theresa Nist ultimately won Turner's heart. Unfortunately, after tying the knot in a live wedding in January, the two were reportedly living apart just a few months later. In April, it was announced that they were divorcing.

Despite the short-lived marriage, it's not so surprising that ABC decided to do The Golden Bachelorette. After premiering last fall, The Golden Bachelor was the No. 1 new unscripted series among adults 18-49 and was also ABC's No. 1 unscripted series premiere on Hulu. As of now, a cast for The Golden Bachelorette has yet to be announced, but the series will premiere this fall on ABC, running for an hour and a half and leading into Abbott Elementary.

A premiere date for The Golden Bachelorette has not been announced, but that will likely come later this summer as well as more details as to who will be hoping to win Joan Vassos' heart. It was only just a matter of time before a female version of The Golden Bachelor was announced. The Golden Bachelorette marks the 13th series in the Bachelor franchise, which has been ongoing since 2002. There is no end in sight for the franchise, no matter how many series come and go.

It's hard to tell when more information will be revealed about The Golden Bachelorette, but in the meantime, fans can watch Joan Vassos on The Golden Bachelor on Hulu. She may not have lasted long, but she is as ready as ever to find a husband, no matter how old.