Trista Sutter is reassuring her fans that things are fine in her world and in her relationship with Ryan Sutter. The message comes after a few weeks of speculation over Sutter's marriage on the heels of some cryptic posts from her husband.

The first star of The Bachelorette posted on May 25 that she was back with her family and had a positive explanation for her "disappearance," discussing it with some chuckles. "Geez people. Can't a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?!," she wrote with a photo of her, Ryan Sutter and their children Maxwell, 16, and Blakesley, 15. "In all seriousness, for those concerned, I'm safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful. For those who'd rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that."

"An opportunity for perspective and personal growth presented itself and with the unconditional support of my family and friends, I chose myself and betterment, knowing that my stay-at-home-mom job and my kids end-of-the-school-year needs were in the best, most capable hands," she added.

Ryan Sutter sparked the rumors unintentionally with his May 11 message that his wife was "away" and he "missed her," later adding another post that said he was unable to speak with her before trying to clear up confusion on his own.

"Trista is fine. We are fine. We're great. Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family's support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us," he shared.

"If you want to know the rest of the story, I will share in due time. For now, it's back to our regularly scheduled programming-from a beach in Mexico! After all, nervous breakdowns and separations require much needed rest and relaxation!" Trista Sutter added with her message, remaining mum on what the future holds for her and her family.

According to Page Six, the rumored reason for Sutter's disappearance was reportedly due to her filming for Special Forces, the Fox reality boot camp show. TMZ notes that the former Bachelorette will be apart of the cast for season three of the grueling reality show.