'Doubling Down With The Derricos' Stars Divorce: TLC Stars Deon and Karen Derrico Split

Deon and Karen Derrico, the stars of the popular TLC reality series Doubling Down With The Derricos, have officially called it quits on their marriage. The couple, who have chronicled their lives raising 14 children, finalized their divorce on June 6, just two days after filing the paperwork on June 4.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the former couple has agreed to share legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children equally. Their eldest daughter, Darian, aged 18, is not included in the custody arrangement. Deon will pay $1,166 a month in child support, while Karen will maintain the children's medical insurance.

In a statement to Parade via TLC, Deon and Karen expressed their commitment to co-parenting their brood, stating, "Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children – their well-being is our priority. We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family."

Since 2020, Doubling Down With The Derricos has documented the Derricos' journey, offering viewers an intimate glimpse into the challenges and joys of raising a large family. With quintuplets, triplets, twins, and singletons, the couple has tackled the challenges of childrearing while sharing their experiences with the world.

While the news of their divorce may come as a shock to fans, recent episodes of the show have hinted at the strain in their relationship. In one episode last month, Deon and Karen argue over the state of their chaotic home, which is a glimpse into the tensions that ultimately led to their decision to part ways. Despite the dissolution of their marriage, Karen has chosen to retain the "Derrico" last name, a decision she made clear in the original divorce filing and which the judge approved in the settlement.

As the Derricos embark on this new chapter, their focus remains on their children's well-being. In addition to Darian, the former couple shares Derrick, 13; twins Dallas and Denver, 12; quintuplets Deniko, Dariz, Deonee, Daician, and Daiten, 10; twins Diez and Dior, 6; and triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren, and Dyver, 4.

The family's journey has fascinated audiences as they have navigated the unique trials and triumphs of raising such a large brood. From outgrowing their home, as depicted in Season 5, to exploring Darian's college options, the Derricos have shared their lives in an open and vulnerable way. As the family moves forward, new episodes of Doubling Down With The Derricos continue to air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC, providing insight into the family and their future.