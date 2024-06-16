The Glen Powell Cannibalism Story, Explained

Glen Powell is enjoying a lot of the spotlight at the moment, still riding high off Top Gun: Maverick's success and his romantic comedy pursuits with Sydney Sweeney. But he's still just a dude and at the end of the day, mistakes will happen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hitman star is questioning his "whole life now." That's because he recently found out a story he's been telling for years is a big fat fake. During an appearance on the Therapuss podcast, Powell recounted the tale about his sister's friend.

"My little sister was friends with a girl who went on a date with a guy. They're hanging out, and he's super charming. They have a great night, and she goes back to his apartment that night and he's like, 'Hey, can I give you a massage?' As she got back to his apartment, she started getting weird vibes. Something feels off," he says. "Everything just feels odd. She's like, 'I gotta get out of here.' It's a little weird, he's like, 'Please don't leave.' She leaves. Her skin starts itching like crazy the next day. She goes to the doctor, and he does a test on her skin. It turns out it's a black market lotion that breaks down skin for human consumption."

Pause for a moment here to take in the circumstances here. Not only was this man allowed to buy black market lotion and bring it into the country, but it also had properties comparable to Mrs. Dash mixed with battery acid. Anyway, Powell continued.

"This man was rubbing lotion on her body to eat her. The doctor is like you have to give me this person's address and you should call the police. They go to this guy's house, and he had several bodies in the house," the hitman star wrapped up.

This was fake, of course. Not that we're above being fooled by a story, but it's not real unless that lotion was garlic butter or something. Powell addressed the story on Twitter, linking to the Buzzfeed article spilling the truth and noting he got fooled by the longtime urban legend. "Props to my little sister's friend who told her this dating story. I've been telling this for years. I'm questioning my whole life now" he wrote on Twitter. "False alarm. Back rubs are back."

The moral of this story is deny everything. Never waver from your story and double down when questioned. Also, avoid odd lotions.