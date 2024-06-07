Recent reports say the current king isn't as well in his cancer fight as the palace lets on.

According to InTouch Weekly, King Charles' cancer diagnosis is alleged to be far more severe than the Royal Family has publicly shared. The sitting monarch reportedly has been given two years to live, the outlet reports. A later story indicates that the king's condition is "eating him alive." In response to these reports, the palace released a statement and to counter, but the reality could be more dire.

"He's very frail. The situation is desperate," a source told InTouch after the reports started appearing . "William is totally distracted by his wife Kate's physical and emotional issues and the problems in their marriage. He also can't seem to control his fury over Harry and Meghan." The problems in Prince William's marriage with Kate Middleton stem from her cancer diagnosis, which was revealed shortly after the king's own diagnosis.

Despite the reports, King Charles is still trying to do his duties as monarch. He gave a stirring speech to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion on Wednesday, but had to miss an event with President Joe Biden at Omaha Beach in Normandy. The palace did say he would be attending an event to close the week.

According to InTouch, King Charles' diagnosis has been an "open secret" among those who work in Buckingham Palace. "Many courtiers believe Charles' cancer is worse than they're making it out to be," the source tells Intouch. "Even before the diagnosis, there were concerns about his health."

Buckingham Palace confirmed Charles' diagnosis in February, scheduling regular treatments and postponing his public duties until further notice. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."