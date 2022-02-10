’90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Turns to a Psychic Amid Her Second Pregnancy in ‘Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days’ Exclusive Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé‘s Loren Brovarnik is looking to a psychic for answers when it comes to baby number two, despite husband Alexei Brovarnik’s skepticism. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s all-new Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, Loren learns a valuable piece of information when it comes to her unborn baby, but Alexei doesn’t believe a word.

“I’ve been seeing a psychic since I was 13, and I’ve been told that I’m gonna marry somebody from abroad,” Loren explains after going to have psychic Maryann read her tarot. “So, you know, there are things that you’re just like, ‘Whoa.’ It raises the hair on the back of your neck.”



Alexei says he doesn’t think there are any psychics “at all” back in his native Isreal, but Loren counters, “There probably are, you just don’t know ’cause you’re a skeptic.” Alexei allows that possibility but says they would be “much less popular” than in the U.S. because it’s considered “sacrilegious.” He explains, “Like … [Israelis will] go to [the] rabbi, [the rabbi will] say, ‘Do this and you get that,’ but [they’re] not psychic. Psychic is not a thing.”

Back at her psychic reading, Loren asks for anything about the baby, and Maryann tells her he’s going to be “very stubborn.” The pregnant TLC star responds, “Great. That means he’s probably gonna be a Leo because my husband’s a Leo and he’s very stubborn.” Sharing the news with Alexei during a confessional, the expectant dad isn’t impressed. “Anytime somebody goes to these readings with the psychics, the psychics know how to get the information out of them,” he reasons. “Loren will say, ‘Oh yeah, my husband is so stubborn. Oh Baby Boten’s gonna be stubborn.’”

Loren denies telling the psychic anything that could lead her to that conclusion, and also reveals she learned the baby boy would be “coming sooner than what you think. “I’m 32 weeks right now, and I’m a high-risk pregnancy because I had preeclampsia with Shai,” she explains. “And see, now I’m nervous because I didn’t even tell her I was having a C-section and now it’s coming.” Alexei shrugs, “So she guessed, lucky guess.” Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 9:30 p.m. ET on TLC.