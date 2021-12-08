2 Popular ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Land Their Own Spinoffs on TLC

Two of 90 Day Fiancé‘s most popular couples are getting their own spinoff! David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan will star in David & Annie: After the 90 Days and Loren and Alexi Brovarnik will star in Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days when TLC premieres the newest members of the 90 Day franchise on Monday, Jan. 10.

“The engagements, wedding bells and honeymoons are over and the next chapters for David & Annie and Loren & Alexei have arrived!” TLC announced Wednesday. “These beloved couples have shared everything from their romantic roots to joyful weddings to trying tests and tribulations. Now, each couple is expanding into another dimension and showing us the raw, real and exposed reality of growing a family.”

In David & Annie: After the 90 Days, life is getting flipped upside down as the couple tries to bring Suwan’s 14-year-old brother Jordan and 16-year-old cousin Amber to the U.S. Hoping to provide more opportunities for the teens in the future, the couple travels back to Suwan’s village in Thailand to pick up the youngsters, but are faced with “obstacle after unexpected obstacle” as they learn the road to guardianship is going to be harder than they ever thought.

On Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, the couple gets ready to go from a family of three to a family of four with the birth of their second son. “From a last-minute trip to Israel for Alexei, to mommy and me classes, babymoons, and a scary trip to the NICU, watch as they bring home their new little one and embark on life with two under two!” TLC promises a “wild and emotional journey” for the family throughout the season.

“For the past few years, we’ve watched David & Annie and Loren & Alexei fall in love, get married and whisper not-so-sweet nothings on Pillow Talk,” said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals. “As their broods have grown, we are naturally invested in watching these beloved couples tackle their evolving family dynamics. Family is everything to us at TLC and David & Annie and Loren & Alexei are family who will tickle us with all the heart, humour and torment that comes with everyday family life!” Don’t miss the premieres of David & Annie: After the 90 Days and Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, kicking off Monday, Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET, respectively, on TLC.