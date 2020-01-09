’90 Day Fiance’ Star Alexei Brovarnik’s Citizenship Approved as Wife Loren Awaits Birth of First Child

90 Day Fiancé‘s Alexei and Loren Brovarnik have another major reason to celebrate as they await the birth of their first child, with Alexei’s full U.S. citizenship being approved Tuesday after a journey stretching back nearly five years. The couple, who first appeared on Season 3 of the TLC reality series, announced the news on Loren’s Instagram Tuesday, sharing a photo of Alexei sleeping after the stressful day of testing while his wife beams, holding her belly for the selfie.

“What a busy, yet exciting day!! Our full 90 Day Fiancé process in its entirety has been completed!!” she wrote alongside a string of hashtags, including “we have a citizen,” hard work pays off” and “so proud.”

Loren explained the day a bit more in her Instagram Story, writing, “We just had Alex’s citizenship interview and he passed it. After years of applications, waiting, hard work and patience, [Alexei] got approved to be a U.S. citizen.”

With just two weeks until he is officially sworn in as a citizen, the news couldn’t come at a better time for the TLC couple, who announced in October they were expecting their first child together to Us Weekly.

“It’s a surreal moment in our lives. For me, I see a lot of people I know [personally] announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn,” Loren said at the time. “I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more! Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time.”

“I’m very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time,” Alexei added.

Earlier this month, the couple announced that their firstborn would be a little boy.

“Our first [family] pic of 2020 brings us so much joy because today is the day we officially share that BabyBrov is a BOY!” Loren wrote on Instagram. “We were a smidge surprised needless to say, but we wouldn’t have it any other way! And we just can’t wait to meet our son this May!”

Photo credit: TLC