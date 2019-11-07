’90 Day Fiance’ Star Loren Brovarnik Says Pregnancy so Far Has ‘Not Been Easy’

Loren Brovarnik, a 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk star, is opening up to fans about what has been a difficult pregnancy for her. Brovarnik and husband Alexei announced in May that they are expecting their first child. She took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to answer questions from viewers, and she got very honest when asked, “How’s your pregnancy going?”

“It has NOT been easy. Morning, day and night sickness. Nonstop nausea and constant migraines. Acne and changes I can’t control,” Brovarnik replied. “I’m allergic to ginger, so can’t eat that. BUT I’m taking it one day at a time! Easy yoga, eating whatever I can that comforts me. And remembering that it’s for BabyBrov! That keeps me going.”

She was asked other pregnancy questions, as well. “What are you guys wanting, a boy or a girl?,” a fan asked. “Honestly, just a healthy baby and we’ll be good. Alex is on team boy though,” she replied. “So naturally I’m thinking it’s a girl.”

Another person asked her what one trait of Alexei’s she hopes the baby will have. “BabyBrov wish list (which we have discussed and laugh about often): My face, Alexey’s body, my personality, Alexey’s brain. But we’ll love BabyBrov no matter what, obviously.”

The final pregnancy question was, “What’s something you miss eating/doing while being pregnant?” she replied, “A Publix turkey sub OMG! Sushi. White Claw and my wine-to-go.”

Brovarnik told Us Weekly last month how thrilled she is having a baby. “It’s a surreal moment in our lives. For me, I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn,” she said.

“Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time,” she told the outlet. “I’m very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time,” Alexei admitted.

Just as she told fans, she also told Us Weekly that the pregnancy has been rough. “The first trimester wasn’t easy for me,” she said. “[Alexei] was and is an amazing support system. We are just overjoyed and cannot wait to meet our baby this spring!”

“The fact that it happened in Israel just makes it that much more special for us,” she added. “We have been through a lot, and we’re just so excited for this next journey together!”