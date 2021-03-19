✖

90 Day Fiance couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are expecting their second child. The couple, whose story was featured in 90 Day Fiance Season 3, welcomed their first child, son Shai, in April 2020. The couple met in 2013 when Loren was on a Birthright Israel trip and Alexei was a medic. They married two years later and have continued appearing in 90 Days spinoffs.

"We can't believe we're doing it again!" the couple told PEOPLE on Friday. "Honestly, we'd be lying if we said we weren't nervous. Two under 2 is going to be quite an adjustment, but we are so excited for BabyBrov No. 2!" The two added that every time they tell 11-month-old Shai he is going to be a big brother, he shows a big smile. "We don't know if it's a boy or a girl — as long as it's a healthy baby, we're happy! Yalla, let's do it," they said.

The couple also shared the news on Instagram, with Loren 32, cradling her baby bump and wearing a "Proud Mama" shirt. Alexi wore a "Cool Dad" shirt, while Shai wore a "Big Brother" shirt. "It’s true, we are expecting Babybrov #2! We figured why not have another, and Shai is so excited to become a big brother in late summer," Loren wrote. "We need to think of a nickname for our little embryo - please help us out and comment one below!"

Loren and Alexei marked their five-year wedding anniversary on Sept. 6, 2020. Loren celebrated the news with a heartwarming Instagram caption. "And they said it wouldn’t work. Jokes on them! 5 years and a baby later," she wrote at the time. "Happy anniversary [Alexei] - I absolutely love doing life with you! And can’t wait for more to come! Cheers to a lifetime of laughs and balagan! I love you!" They have continued to share their life with 90 Day Fiance fans on 90 Day Diaries, which is available on discovery+. They have also appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

In a January interview with Hollywood Life, they said they adjusted to parenthood "easier" than the TLC stars expected. "We were very lucky. But with time, Loren’s postpartum came out a bit and each day is a new adjustment. We’re loving every second of it, especially Alex, he loves diaper duty [laughs]," they said. It was "definitely interesting" to welcome their first child during the pandemic, but they were prepared, they said. "We were happy, scared, exhausted, etc.," the couple said. "Basically, everything people tell you that you will be, we were, more or less."