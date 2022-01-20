Loren Brovarnik Battles Her Nerves With Other Moms in ‘Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days’ Exclusive Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé‘s Loren Brovarnik is more than a little nervous when it comes to getting back out there socially as she and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, await the birth of their second baby. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s all-new Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, a pregnant Loren makes her best effort to connect with her fellow moms at a local Mommy and Me class, despite that dreaded “high school” feeling.

“Seeing Carly the other day made me realize I need more connection with adults and moms specifically, but I don’t have a lot of friends – period,” Loren admits. With the pandemic forcing people to stay home and causing the cancellation of her baby classes, it’s been tough to make connections as a new and expectant mom, and heading to her first Mommy and Me class, Loren confesses she’s “scared” to get back out there.

“It’s harder to make friends when you get older, I don’t care what anybody says,” she tells the camera. Walking into class and seeing all the moms talking and playing with their babies together is also pretty intimidating. “They’ve been coming to this for a long time and walking in, seeing that, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s like high school,’” she says nervously.

Luckily, Loren and 1-year-old Shai quickly settle in for some circle games with Miss Sue and the other moms quickly bring her into their own circle, sharing their experiences about giving birth during a pandemic. “It’s a very weird time to have a baby,” one woman commiserates. “I feel like your first baby is crazy anyway, and then our experience was just-” Loren chimes in, “It wasn’t normal, right?” admitting she’s feeling deja vu heading into her second time giving birth.

Looking back on her first Mommy and Me class, Loren couldn’t be happier to have stepped out of her comfort zone. “I was very nervous going into this, especially when in a pandemic and you’ve been at home and you’re like ‘Do I still have, you know, social skills? Am I awkward?’ … But I went and I’m really proud of myself and we got to talk and it was really nice to kind of confide in each other.”

The one thing about Loren’s new mom friends is they’re all only moms to one child at this point. “I’m also the only one that’s pregnant again,” she worries. “They all have one kid, so I’m going to go into a whole new chapter of having two under two and who do I confide in? I’m just like, ‘Oh no.’” Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 9:30 p.m. ET on TLC.