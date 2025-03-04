’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Mina Calls Mark’s Daughter a ‘Snake’

The 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 couples are settling in in the U.S., but things aren’t exactly going as planned, whether it be due to culture shock, family issues, or just a super awkward living situation. Let’s just say, some of these people should just go home and save themselves from the drama ahead. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for 90 Day Fiancé Season 11, Episode 3 “Between Love and Madness.”

Mina Calls Mark’s Daughter Jordan a ‘Snake’

tlc

Let’s start with Mina, who is kinda sorta adjusting to New Hampshire after leaving Paris to be with Mark, the father of her young daughter. She’s still struggling with having to leave her 9-year-old son Clayton back in France while his visa issues get sorted out, but despite her protests about getting married without her son there, Mark points out they’ve only got 90 days to tie the knot — it’s in the show title!

So Mina is already sad about missing her son when she starts getting annoyed with Mark for not getting diapers, baby furniture or fresh food for his daughter before they arrived, which is super fair.

Where she starts to lose me is when she starts calling Mark’s adult daughter Jordan a “snake” for expressing concerns about her dad’s much younger bride-to-be, saying, “She don’t have the authorization coming in your life and your relationship with me.” Mina storms off after Mark defends his daughter, but it’s clear this showdown ain’t over yet.

Meet Any — Amani and Matt’s Third

Meanwhile, as Amani and Matt prepare to travel to Tijuana, Mexico to reunite with their girlfriend Any, we finally get to meet the third member of the throuple! Any is 37, she has three kids, and she started working at the strip club after the father of her first child abandoned her after getting her pregnant at age 16. She’s had a really tough life, but it seems like meeting Amani and Matt was love at first sight, as she calls her boyfriend a “10” and her girlfriend a “1,000.” I cannot wait to see their actual first reunion with those dynamics already in place.

Greg’s Mom Wants Joan to Sleep in Another Room

Anything has gotta be better than Joan’s arrival in Long Island after traveling all the way from Uganda, upon which she promptly learns her future mother-in-law wants her and fiancé Greg to sleep in separate rooms as they stay in her home.

“I’m not mad, I’m just sad. I feel like crying just because I’m thinking of that situation,” she tells Greg, admitting later that if he had told her that before she got on the plane, she wouldn’t have come to the U.S. Things didn’t get any better when they arrived home either, because Greg’s mom certainly doesn’t have the kindest opinions about Joan, calling her “very shy and very clingy” almost immediately upon meeting him. And Greg’s room is really messy, which makes him emotional for some reason.



“It’s not that I’m not good enough for her, but just the fact that I never want to make her regret the sacrifice she’s given to come here,” he tells his mom. “I don’t want her to ever think that’s a waste of time to come here and and and, you know, give me the opportunity she has in her life.”

Play video

Mahdi Gets a Culture Shock in New Orleans

Mahdi is also feeling a bit of culture shock after leaving his friends and family in Iran to be with Stevi — and let’s just say New Orleans was a little much for the guy. “Watching Mahdi walk around New Orleans is like when you bring a kid to Disneyland and they’re like overstimulated by everything that they see,” Stevi jokes. It’s wild to see him on the show, though, because clearly, this guy is in a perilous situation, saying he has to “be careful about his words” due to the safety of his family. I almost wish he wasn’t on TV.

Shekinah Worries About Sarper Meeting Her Daughter

On the other end of the spectrum, we have TLC pros Sarper and Shekinah preparing to leave his family in Turkey for Sarper’s home in LA. Let’s just say Shekinah is more than a little worried about the transition and Sarper’s ability to make a good impression on her daughter, saying she couldn’t marry him if her daughter didn’t approve. I just hope she hasn’t been watching the show.