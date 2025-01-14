’90 Day Fiance’ Returns With New Season and New Couples, Including the Show’s First Throuple

90 Day Fiancé is back with a brand new season! The couples — and the series’ first throuple — are bringing all sorts of new drama when the hit TLC show returns for Season 11 on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Get to know the Americans looking for love with their foreign fiancés as they navigate the complexities of their cultural differences and societal pressures with just 90 days to wed before their K1 visas expire. Season 11 features two new couples, three returning couples from previous 90 Day franchises and the first-ever 90 Day Fiancé throuple. Get to know them and watch the season trailer below.

Mahdi (Tehran, Iran) and Stevi (Hattiesburg, MS)

Stevi and Mahdi’s love story began when Stevi taught online English classes to her student Mahdi. After a whirlwind transcontinental romance and only one week spent together in person, Stevi is bringing Mahdi to the U.S. to marry her. However, due to the complicated political climate, Mahdi’s arrival in Mississippi may mean he could jeopardize his chances to return to Iran.



From the outset of his 90-day journey, Mahdi is also overwhelmed by homesickness, leaving Stevi worried about their future. Along the way, Mahdi uncovers unsettling truths about Stevi, causing him to question his decision. Meanwhile, the couple struggles to bridge deep cultural divides, and Mahdi faces the heart-wrenching dilemma of whether he can truly build a future in the U.S. or if his heart is still tethered to his homeland.

Mark (West Ossipee, NH) and Mina (Paris, France)

Mark, a 59-year-old divorced pilot living in a tranquil aviation community in rural New Hampshire, was instantly captivated after meeting Mina, a glamourous 34-year-old Parisian model. After a love affair and a 2-year-old daughter together, Mina is finally moving to the U.S. However, her new life is far from easy. She must temporarily leave behind Clayton, her 9-year-old son, until his passport is processed in Paris, and the separation weighs heavily on her.

Adding to her struggles is Mark’s daughter from his first marriage, Jordan, who questions Mina’s intentions. Isolated in rural New Hampshire and without her son or a strong bond with Mark’s family, Mina begins to question whether she should stay in America or return to France.

Matt and Amani (San Diego, CA) and Any (Tijuana, Mexico)

On the surface, Amani and Matt appear to have the perfect life, raising their two daughters in a beautiful home in San Diego after 10 years of marriage. However, beneath the surface, the couple is exploring ways to navigate some difficult nuances in their marriage. Amani, who is bisexual, together with Matt, has explored being in polyamorous relationships to keep their marriage in balance.

Now, Amani and Matt have fallen in love with Any, a single mother and exotic dancer from Tijuana, Mexico. The throuple has been dating for over a year, and now Matt, Amani and Any are looking to make their relationship permanent. To do so, however, means Matt and Amani must divorce to move forward with the K1 visa, allowing one of them to marry Any and finally bring her to the U.S.



But first, they will travel to Mexico to spend more time with Any’s family and friends and confirm they are making the right decision in their relationship journey.

Joan (Kampala, Uganda) and Gregory (Islip Terrace, NY)

Greg, a Long Island native, fell in love with Joan during a vacation in Uganda. Now, he’s bringing her to the U.S. to start a life together. Joan, a highly-educated NGO Director, is deeply committed to her career and values stability and security, while Greg still lives with his overbearing mom and doesn’t have a stable job.

Once in America and living under Greg’s mom’s roof, Joan begins to feel the strain on their relationship and realizes she needs more from the man she loves. Joan gives Greg an ultimatum — get a steady job or she’s headed home. Greg needs to step up and meet Joan’s expectations or risk losing the future they’ve dreamed of.

Shekinah (Los Angeles, CA) and Sarper (Istanbul, Turkey)

Coming off their recent appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sarper finally makes it to Los Angeles from Turkey. In the U.S., Sarper must prove he can adapt to his new environment without falling back into his old, reckless habits.



Most importantly, he must win the approval of Shekinah’s family, especially of her daughter, Sofie. If they don’t approve, Shekinah will send Sarper packing. Together, Shekinah and Sarper must decide if they’re ready to commit to each other and build a foundation in America.

Alliya (Rio De Janeiro, Brazil) and Shawn (Los Angeles, CA)

Shawn and Alliya, featured previously on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, are embarking on the next chapter of their life together in America. However, their journey is far from easy. Besides the eyebrow-raising 30-year age gap between them, Shawn has kept much of his relationship with Alliya a secret from friends and family. Will he be ready to introduce his love into his life?



The most difficult hurdle is Shawn’s internal struggle— he finds that Alliya, who is a trans woman, is evolving into a very different person than the one he first fell in love with as she continues to transition and explore surgical options. Now, Shawn is faced with the most important question of all — can he say “I do” to someone whose identity is changing before his eyes?

Jessica (Torrington, WY) and Juan (Cali, Colombia)

Juan and Jessica, who were featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, are back to begin their new life together in America. This season, Juan moves from Colombia to join

his fiancée Jessica, their infant son, and their soon-to-be stepsons in a sleepy town in Wyoming.



The couple faces many challenges, from Juan’s loyalty to Jessica to Jessica’s doubts about Juan’s ability to adapt to a major role shift from a carefree cruise ship bartender to a full-time dad. With tensions rising and a new family dynamic to navigate, the couple faces a pivotal moment in their love story.

