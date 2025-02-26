’90 Day Fiancé’: Juan Gets a Rude Awakening About Life With Jessica

New couples, new drama — sounds like 90 Day Fiancé Season 11! As our couples start to settle in together for the first time in the United States, some of them are in for a rude awakening about what their life is gonna be like. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for 90 Day Fiancé Season 11, Episode 2 “Love at First Flight“.

Juan Gets a Brutal Reality Check

We’ve gotta start with Juan and Jessica. I’ve been watching this show for a long time, but even I was shocked to see the layout of the house Juan is now going to live in with his infant son and two older stepsons. Not only is there no door on their bedroom, Juan will have to walk through the bedroom of the two older boys to reach his closet or to shower — and he’s clearly bothered, even if Jessica isn’t.

“As a parent, which you’ll soon learn, you know, there’s just not a ton of privacy,” Jessica tells Juan. “It’s part of being a parent.” I understand Juan wants to be a father to these three boys after the death of his own dad, but I can’t see him lasting in Wyoming like this.

Mahdi Reunites With Stevi

Mahdi might be having some regrets too, but he can’t turn back now after making his way to Mississippi from Iran to be with Stevi. This guy is likely never going to be able to return home to see his family, and he and Stevi have only ever spent a week together in Turkey, so I genuinely hope this is true love.

And while Mahdi and Stevi’s airport reunion was really cute, Mahdi seems like he’s in shock about the choice he’s made to leave Iran. “I don’t know when would be the next time or where would be the next time that I will see my family,” he says. “What I have heard before is that there is always a risk for Iranians who come to the U.S. to go back to Iran and get arrested.” Poor Mahdi, that’s such a brutal situation.

Mina Isn’t Feeling at Home With Mark

Equally brutal is Mina having to leave her older son Clayton behind in France due to a passport issue as she travels to New Hampshire to be with Mark, who is the father of her younger daughter Maria. While Clayton’s passport issue will hopefully be cleared up soon, maybe he should just stay in Paris, because Mina seems like she’s ready to go home immediately upon seeing Mark’s house.



I agree Mark’s house needs a little updating — and way fewer pictures of his ex-wife — but Mine said she’s only giving New Hampshire six months to win her over before she pushes for a move to a bigger city. This will end well, I’m sure.

Greg’s Mom Is Unsure About Joan

I’m similarly worried for our new couple — Greg from Long Island and Joan from Uganda. Greg met Joan by chance when he was off on kind of a random trip to Uganda that sparked when he fell asleep on a safari company owner’s shoulder on a plane, and he thought she was beautiful right off the bat. The two reconnected on social media more than a year later, and the rest was history. He returned to Uganda and eventually popped the question on her birthday.

Now that all is very sweet, I’m nervous about Joan leaving her pretty comfortable life in Uganda to live with Greg’s mom — who thinks she might be a scammer and also wants her to sleep on a futon away from Greg. Maybe Greg should have just moved to Uganda, just saying.

Sarper’s Visa Hearing Results Revealed

Finally, we have a pickup from that cliffhanger with Sarper’s visa interview from last week’s episode. “They didn’t permit me. …They said it will be unfair to let you in for American guys because I’m too handsome,” Sarper jokes to Shekinah before revealing that his visa had in fact been approved.

Obviously, Sarper and Shekinah are excited, but they’re also sad for Sarper’s family, who won’t even be able to attend their possible American wedding! Shekinah points out that after they’re legally married and Sarper has his K-1 visa, they’ll be able to go back and forth between Turkey and the U.S. as they please, but his parents have health issues and they’re older, so even that time away is tough to take!

What are you thinking of Season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé?

