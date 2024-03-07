'90 Day Fiance' Star Mahmoud El Sherbiny Reportedly Arrested for Domestic Violence

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Mahmoud El Sherbiny was arrested for domestic violence against wife Nicole Sherbiny late last month. The 31-year-old Egypt native was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in Los Angeles on Feb. 21, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Mahmoud's arrest was first reported by 90 Day Fiancé blogger Merrypants. Nicole has yet to comment publicly on the arrest beyond reposting an Instagram post by Musawah from November 2023 about "ending violence against women in Muslim families." The post educates about how "violence against women is a global phenomenon that cuts across all cultures, religions, countries, and contexts" and how it is "never acceptable in Islam," as "the Qur'an sees marriage as a solemn bond (mithaq ghaliz) of trust, commitment, and mutual care."

Mahmoud and Nicole stepped into the spotlight on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in January 2023, showcasing their turbulent relationship. Nicole met Mahmoud while on a tour of Egypt and soon returned to his home country, where the two would tie the knot. Things soon soured, however, and Nicole returned to Los Angeles, where she asked for a divorce. The two reconciled, however, and Mahmoud moved to the U.S. to be with his wife.

Mahmoud's arrest comes less than a month after he celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary with Nicole. "Happy 5th anniversary to the love of my life! Words can't express how grateful I am to have you by my side," Mahmoud wrote on Instagram in January. "You bring joy, love, and laughter to my days, and I cherish every moment we spend together. Thank you for being my rock, my confidant, and my best friend. Here's to many more years of love and happiness together. I love you endlessly, my beautiful wife."

Mahmoud and Nicole are scheduled to appear on the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, which premieres on Sunday, March 17, and also features returning 90 Day Fiancé couples Emily Bieberly, Kobe Blaisé, Alexei Brovarnik, Loren Brovarnik, Tháis Ramone, Patrick Mendes, Jasmine Pineda, Gino Palazzolo, Big Ed Brown, Liz Woods, Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem.