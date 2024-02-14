'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After' - Meet the Couples Returning This Next Season

90 Day Fiancé is bringing back some of its most buzzworthy couples for a brand new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Wednesday, TLC announced the seven 90 Day couples who will be returning to fans' screens to navigate the highs and lows of their relationships when a new season of Happily Ever After? premieres Sunday, March 17. From "preparing for first impressions with the in-laws, to managing significant cultural differences, to working through turbulent family dynamics," these couples are " kissing the honeymoon stage goodbye as they navigate the next step in their love story," the network teased. Keep reading to see which 90 Day couples are coming back for more and to see the explosive first look at the brand-new season.

Kobe (36, Cameroon) and Emily (31, Kansas) (Photo: Aaron Patton/Getty Images/TLC) Kobe and Emily, who previously appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, are returning with brand new drama this season of Happily Ever After?. "With two kids and her parents in tow, Emily accompanies Kobe on a pilgrimage to his home country of Cameroon for the first time," TLC teases. "Emily can't wait to meet her husband's family, whom she's never met before, but soon finds herself hard-pressed to prove she can be a good Cameroonian wife."

Alexei (35, Israel) and Loren (35, Florida) (Photo: TLC/Aaron Patton/Getty Images) Having first appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé before going on to star on their own spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, Loren and Alexei are back for Happily Ever After? this season. "After having three kids in three years, Loren and Alexei are finally ready to hit the brakes on baby-making," TLC says. "But when Loren reveals her plans for a major life overhaul, Alexei worries about losing the balance they've finally found. Can the couple find happiness as individuals while keeping their family together?"

Mahmoud (31, Egypt) and Nicole (40, California) (Photo: Aaron Patton/Getty Images/TLC) After their explosive relationship made waves on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Nicole and Mahmoud are back on our screens. "After four years in Egypt, Nicole has returned to L.A. in hopes that she and Mahmoud can make a life together in America," according to TLC. "As Nicole rediscovers herself in Los Angeles, how will Mahmoud cope with the huge cultural differences he's about to face? Will they be able to find common ground or are their differences too much to overcome?"

Thais (26, Brazil) and Patrick (33, Nevada) (Photo: Aaron Patton/Getty Images/TLC) Thais and Patrick first made their debut on 90 Day Fiancé but are taking their drama now to Happily Ever After?. "When Thais left Brazil to be with Patrick, she hid from her family that she intended to marry him, which caused a lot of tension during their 90 days," TLC reminds viewers. "Now the couple is traveling back to Thais' hometown for the first time since the birth of their daughter and they hope they can mend relationships, chiefly with Thais' father who still expects Patrick to ask for his daughter's hand in marriage. But things take a turn for the worse when Patrick's rowdy brother John tags along on the trip and Patrick's father shows up with some unexpected demands."

Jasmine (36, Panama) and Gino (54, Michigan) (Photo: Aaron Patton/Getty Images/TLC) Gino and Jasmine's love story is currently playing out on the ongoing season of 90 Day Fiancé, but this couple never can stay away from the drama for long. "Gino [and] Jasmine had a rocky 90 days and now, they both feel betrayed when certain agreements aren't followed through on, leaving their future hanging in the balance," TLC teases. "Will Jasmine stay in the U.S. long enough for the couple to find happiness? Or will Gino's mistakes drive Jasmine back to Panama?"

Liz (31, Arkansas) and Ed (58, Arkansas) (Photo: Aaron Patton/Getty Images/TLC) Liz and Ed's relationship has been up and down since Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life, but following a "successful therapy retreat" on 90 Day: The Last Resort, the couple is "planning the wedding of their dreams" after settling in Arkansas. "But the two still have a lot to overcome, including making sure Liz's daughter is well-adjusted in their new home and coping with the mounting financial pressure of a move and a wedding," TLC reveals. "Will the couple finally walk down the aisle or collapse one last time?"

Michael (35, Nigeria) and Angela (57, Georgia) (Photo: Aaron Patton/Getty Images/TLC) Michael and Angela have been 90 Day franchise mainstays since making their debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 2, but the couple seems to be in a good place after their appearance on 90 Day: The Last Resort. But can the happiness last? "After years of waiting and multiple visa denials, Michael has finally secured a make-or-break spousal visa interview," TLC teases. "Angela joins him in Africa to prepare for the most important day of their lives. But a cascade of unsettling discoveries leaves Angela grappling with the darkest doubts she's ever faced about her marriage. Will Michael finally get to see Georgia? Can Angela finally exorcise the demons that have shadowed their relationship? Or will she cancel the visa for good?"