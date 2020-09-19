'90 Day Fiance' Alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima Celebrates Release From ICE Custody

✖

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima has already been released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. Lima was taken into custody by ICE agents earlier in the day in Las Vegas, as she and boyfriend Eric Nichols were packing up their car to begin their trip to their new home in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Lima said she was "good to go" in a message she posted on Instagram.

"Hi everyone, I’m out. Thank you Eric, everyone. The agents and the whole people from ICE are very nice so I am good to go," Lima said in the video message. "Thank you everyone for all the prayers," she added in the caption, although she did not go into the details of her arrest. Her representatives told TMZ the agents were checking on her immigration status. Lima's fans were happy for her. "Yayyyyy glad it got worked out!!!! I can't imagine how scared you were boo," one person wrote.

Lima was taken into custody after she and Nichols finalized the sale of their Las Vegas home. On Friday, she shared a photo of the couple in front of a U-Haul truck with the caption, "Time to say goodbye, Vegas." Lima's friend Carmen Nys first told fans she was taken into ICE custody during an Instagram Story update, reports InTouch Weekly. She said Lima was "arrested" and they had "no clue" why. "I want to let her family, fans and friends know that we are going there right now and, as soon as I have more info, I will keep you guys posted," Nys said in the video before asking fans for prayers.

Lima, who was born in Brazil, moved to Las Vegas in 2018, when she married Colt Johnson, as seen in 90 Day Fiance. Their marriage was short-lived though, and the two divorced in January 2019. During their marriage, she was arrested three times for domestic violence charges. The charges for her first two arrests were later dismissed. In the third case, Lima stuck a deal to avoid going to jail, agreeing to take domestic violence classes, and completing community service. In December 2019, the cases were lessened to disorderly conduct.

Meanwhile, Lima began creating content for OnlyFans and has been dating Nichols since February 2019. Just this week, she made her debut on another adult site, CamSoda, where she showed off the results of her recent plastic surgeries. She reportedly spent almost $75,000 on various procedures and has been open about the changes she made. "People have haters but the lovers, they ask you what procedures you use, what clothes that [you have] on," she recently told Life & Style. "So I want to look good for myself and to make money to send to Brazil and to make a living here."