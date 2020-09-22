'90 Day Fiance' Alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima Slams Trolls Saying She Faked ICE Arrest

✖

90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima recently slammed some online trolls who said that she faked her ICE arrest. Lima stated that she was taken into custody by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Sept. 19. Now, she has taken to Instagram to set the record straight.

"People are taking advantage of my situation posting false information and making speculations. Since day one, my name has been on the blast. Daily, I receive threats of all kinds, even rape and death, written in words that would make any sane person go insane," Larissa wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Sept. 22. "It appears to have become an obsession and even an occupation for some people to constantly post about me in the most degrading and abusive ways."

She went on to say, What was just a site for fans of the show to vent, has turned abusive. Yes, I could fight them, get a restraining order if they are residing in the same state as me, if not it becomes a matter of FBI. I know a handful of people that have overcome the obstacles that I am going through. That gives me strength."

Lima then praise her support system for always being there for her. "It is also true that I have endless support and love from my family, my friends, and so many fans," she wrote. "It is this support that keeps me moving forward. I want to explain everything that has happened in the recent, and in my past, but I'm struggling to come up with the right words to type that give my feelings justice."

She went on to say, "It is my desire to empower all women, and stop the discrimination and stigma of those that work with agencies such as Onlyfans and camsoda. These platforms have helped millions of people going through the pandemic shutdown." Finally, she revealed that she has something else on the horizon, which will allow her more time to connect with fans. "With my YouTube, I will be able to tell my story and shed light for the immigration process I am experiencing. I've been gagged many times after telling my followers I am going to talk. Well, soon I'm removing that gag around me permanently."