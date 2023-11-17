'90 Day Fiance' Star Darcey Silva Is Married

Darcey Silva is married! The 90 Day Fiancé star tied the knot with fiancé Georgi Rusev in an intimate ceremony more than three years after he proposed to her, announcing the surprising wedding news Thursday. In a post that included a close-up photo of Silva's hand on top of her husband's beneath a veil embroidered with their initials, the duo thanked their fans for "all the love and support."

"I'm thrilled to share that Georgi and I got married on our special day of November 11th," the Darcey & Stacey star wrote. "I've been on a long journey to find love, and in the end, love wins. I'm so blessed for you all to be a part of my journey in life, love, and happiness." She added in the comments, many of which commented on the massive ring the reality personality is sporting on her left hand, "We love you all! D&G."

Silva's twin sister Stacey left her well-wishes in the comments: "Congratulations D&G!! Love always wins in the end!!! 11/11 was destiny and will always be in our hearts. Thank you to our beloved brother Michael in heaven for guiding and watching over us. 11:11" Silva's two daughters from a previous marriage, Aniko and Aspen, also supported their mom as she embraced this new chapter in her life. "Congratulations mama!!" Aspen wrote, as Aniko chimed in, "Slayyyyyy."

The Connecticut native first appeared in the premiere season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017, chronicling her relationship with Amsterdam-based beau Jesse Meester. Their relationship was rocky, however, and the couple called it quits by their second season. In Season 3, Silva appeared again with new British boyfriend Tom Brooks, but relationship problems again kept them from progressing past the season.

During the first season of Darcey & Stacey in 2020, Silva premiered her relationship with Rusev, a Bulgarian massage therapist and model whom she had met on social media. After four months of dating, Rusev asked Silva to marry him in June 2020, but the couple has had some serious ups and downs. In 2022, Silva called off their engagement for the second time, which fans got to see at the end of the most recent season of the spinoff, but Rusev declared his intentions to win his love back. In September, fans suspected the couple had reconciled, as Rusev wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post of himself in a tuxedo, "It's finally happening!" adding the hashtags, "#darceyandgeorgi #1111."