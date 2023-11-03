'90 Day Fiance' Couple Expecting Their Third Child

90 Day Fiancé stars Emily and Kobe Bieberly are expecting their third child! The Season 9 couple, who now appear on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, announced that Emily is pregnant with another child Thursday in a joint Instagram post with TLC. In their pregnancy reveal photos, Emily and Kobe's two children, Koban, 4, and Scarlett, 2, play at the feet of their parents while holding the new baby's sonogram as the reality television couple embrace lovingly behind them.

"Congrats to Emily and Kobe who are welcoming a new baby next year!" TLC's caption read. In a statement, Emily added, "Kobe and I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome another beautiful baby into our family! Koban and Scarlett are both so excited. They make sure to sing, kiss, and hug mommy's belly every day. We have decided that baby #3's gender will be a surprise. We can't wait to become a family of 5 in 2024!"

Emily and Kobe tied the knot in 2022 after the Cameroon native moved to Kansas to be with his fiancée, having popped the question after a whirlwind romance when the two were working abroad in China. A month after Kobe proposed, Emily learned she was pregnant with their eldest child, but Kobe's visa was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in him being stuck abroad for the birth of their first child.

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 captured Kobe and Emily reuniting when Kobe joined his bride-to-be in her family's home in Kansas, and while the couple was supposed to be setting up things for their new life together and planning their wedding, they learned that Emily was pregnant with their second child. This caused an issue for the pair, as Emily's parents had only agreed to allow them and Koban to stay with them under the condition that Emily and Kobe not have another child before Kobe was able to work and they could move out into a home of their own.

Emily and Kobe went on to welcome their second child in October 2021, and they have since joined 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, where they watch episodes from the TLC franchise and comment about the other couples that are featured. 90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.