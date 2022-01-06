‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey ‘Confused’ Reuniting With Georgi After Breakup in Exclusive Season Premiere Sneak Peek

Darcey Silva can’t help but be “confused” while reuniting with ex-fiancé Georgi in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Darcey & Stacey‘s Tuesday, Jan. 10 season premiere. The TLC star, who called things off with her Bulgarian beau after learning he was still legally married at the end of last season, agrees to meet up with Georgi in New York City at the start of the new season, but she’s nervous about what he has to say about their relationship – and her new nose.

Georgi greets Darcey with a picnic and bouquet of flowers, but the 90 Day Fiancé alum admits it’s “very awkward” coming face-to-face again. “I don’t even know if I should hug him or he should hug me,” she tells the camera, “like we’re strangers or something.”

Georgi tells his ex how happy he is to see her, but Darcey is thrown for a loop by his romantic gestures.”I mean, this is beautiful and all planning this picnic with the flowers, but I’m confused,” she confesses. “Very confused. He already knows I broke up with him. I mean, it’s nice, but this isn’t why I agreed to meet with Georgi today.”

Georgi then tells Darcey just how beautiful she looks, prompting the House of Eleven designer to come clean about her recent plastic surgery procedure. “Yes, I did get a new nose, Georgi,” she tells him, insisting that he keep his hands off of her while it heals. “No, I’m like [a] little kid. I need to touch everything,” he responds, to which Darcey fires back, “You’re not touching right now. No, you’re not touching these goods.”

Despite Darcey’s sassy response, Georgi feels good about reuniting with his ex. “Seeing her in person for [the] first time since surgery is like [a] new, better version of her,” he tells the camera. “She’s like sunshine and if it [makes] her more [confident], that’s great.” He adds to Darcey that he still feels bad about the way they split, apologizing for hurting her. “I’m a human being and I have feelings too and I was hurt, and I overreact[ed],” Georgi pleads. What will the future hold for these two former lovebirds? Darcey & Stacey returns for a brand new season Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.