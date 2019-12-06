’90 Day Fiance’ Star Darcey Silva Confirms Her Next Move Following Reported Breakup With Tom Brooks

Darcey Silva is moving on and heading west after her dramatic split from Tom Brooks! The 90 Day Fiancé star is reportedly packing up her home in Connecticut and moving with her daughters and twin sister Stacey to Los Angeles after things ended poorly between her and her British beau.

“Darcey and Stacey are indeed moving to Los Angeles and Darcey’s bringing the girls,” a source close to Silva told InTouch Weekly. “She will set things up and make sure everything’s ready while her daughters finish out their school year in Connecticut until summer when they’ll all make the official move on the West Coast.”

After being accused of cheating on Brooks in a series of Instagram DMs between him and a man named Michael — who claimed to be seeing Silva while they were still together — Silva took to Instagram with a video showing off her assets and proclaiming her love of the single life.

“No man will control me or manipulate me again!” she wrote beneath the video. “I’m my own woman! Staying strong! Ready for the real deal and a real man! Been there done that! Bye boys! The right man for me will be confident, sexy and cool! I will never settle for less! Moving on up!”

“Users are just flings! No more vindictive men! So over it! Thank you, next! Only want the best!” she continued.

Silva and Brooks had a tumultuous season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, with Silva struggling with feelings of insecurity after her messy split with Jesse Meester on a previous season of the TLC show. Brooks, meanwhile, had a hard time dealing with her neediness, as well as her competitive behavior with sister Stacey.

In October, rumors began to surface that Silva and Brooks had ended their relationship.

“You know what, it’s to be determined, you guys are gonna have to wait and see,” Silva told Entertainment Tonight at the time of her relationship status. “But on that journey of love, I take risks and I am so proud of it. I will always follow my heart and, you know what, I’m grateful. I’m grateful for the energy that I bring to relationships and opening my heart. It’s a positive thing in my end, so, we’ll see what happens.”

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

