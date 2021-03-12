'90 Day Fiance': Darcey Silva Reveals How Fiance Georgi Can Spice up Things With Exclusive 'Love Games' Clip

✖

Darcey Silva knows how she likes to spice things up in the bedroom, and fiance Georgi Rusev better make sure she gets it. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the next episode of the 90 Day Fiance game show Love Games, Georgi and Darcey's knowledge of one another was put to the test when host Sukayana "Suki" Krishnan quizzed them on how they like to spice things up. The scene appears in Monday's episode of the series, available only on the new discovery+ streaming platform.

In the clip, Krishnan said Georgi believed Darcey would bring strawberries and ice cream into the bedroom. "I like it sweet, but... I'm gonna say juicy lamb chops!" Darcey said as she flipped over her board. Darcey said Georgi makes the "best lambchops ever," which is why she would love to see him bring a plate of them into the bedroom. Krishnan asked Georgi if he was really turned on by feeding Darcey lamb chops. "We never do that. I don't know why she's saying that," he responded. "I never bring the lambchop to the bedroom." At the end of the segment, Darcey turned to a clearly embarrassed Georgi to tell him, "I want that lamb chop tonight!"

Darcey has been a mainstay in the 90 Day Fiance franchise since she starred in the first season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Her twin sister Stacey Silva has also participated in the franchise, and they even star in their own spin-off, Darcey & Stacey. In the first season, Stacy married and Darcey got engaged to Georgi. Darcey, 46, and Georgi, 32, announced their engagement in October 2010.

"I still feel newly engaged. I haven't been able to really celebrate it yet with everybody. I want to be able to shout it to the world," Darcey told PEOPLE. "It was definitely a total surprise for me. Georgi and I have a very deep connection, and I feel like in that moment I was not expecting it at all."

Love Games is the first game show as part of the 90 Day franchise. In each episode, 90 Day couples are asked deeply personal questions to test their knowledge of one another. It is one of the many 90 Day spinoffs only available on discovery+. 90 Day Bares All, 90 Day Diaries, 90 Day Journey, The Other Way Strikes Back!, and 90 Day: The Single Life can only be found on the streaming platform.