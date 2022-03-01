’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Breaks up for the Second Time

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev have split again. Although the Season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey showed the 90 Day Fiancé alum saying ‘yes’ to Rusev’s second proposal, Silva told Entertainment Tonight that she “hit [her] limit” with her fiancé, calling off their engagement in the days that followed. Even more so, the reality personality has closed the door on another possible reconciliation.

“It was a decision that I made personally for myself, for my daughters,” she told the outlet. “And I took a stand because I felt like the relationship wasn’t moving in the right direction, from that point of being engaged, which happened in the summer, mind you, the tell-all was in wintertime. So there had been some time, and communication still wasn’t going well, there was a lot of things that just weren’t where they should have been. And I take accountability where I do, but I just felt like for me, I needed to walk away. And once it left my mind, my body followed. And I hit my limit with him.”

There’s no hope for another chance with Rusev, Silva assured. “If I continue to do that, it’s just going to keep happening, I feel,” she explained. “And I want to keep my heart open for the right person. I’ll just get back up.” The House of Eleven co-founder continued, “I just like I deserve much better. He was a great guy, I just want to move on and heal, and I wish him the same.”

Even with how things ended, Silva said she doesn’t regret accepting Rusev’s second proposal. “In that moment, I was surprised,” she said, looking back. “I mean, we had talked about possibly getting re-engaged in conversations that we’ve had. I just felt like we needed more time with the kids, to bond more as a family, to see what it would feel like, be like. Miami was going well, I was just concerned about money things. And I know we have love for each other, I think just wanted it to be right and real and authentic. … Georgi obviously has love in his heart for me, and same here.”