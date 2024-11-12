’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Tensions Flare in Tell All Trailer

It’s all going down at the Tell All! The cast of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way comes face-to-face for the first time at the Season 6 Tell All, and things are getting intense in the first look trailer teasing the drama to come.

“I’m not gonna lie, I’m not looking forward to this,” Corona says in the new Tell All trailer TLC dropped on Monday, Nov. 11.

Nothing is off limits as the couples face questioning about their relationships from host Shaun Robinson – and each other. “I want [to] every day make love,” Lily complains to Josh. “You don’t want to make love.” Lily’s daughter chimes in, “Why don’t you f-k my mom? Why?”

James and Meitalia’s family issues are front and center as well. “You just have no interest in me being a part of your family,” James tells Meitalia’s sister Angel, who, in response, says that there is “nothing” she wants to know about her brother-in-law. Despite the tension between the two, Meitalia confirms she still wants her sister to come live with her in the U.S. – and she plans on paying for her visa. “It’s already in process,” James says enthusiastically, as Sean chimes in that he should “cancel it” while he can.

Sean also finds himself in the crosshairs of Joanne’s mom, as the two are criticized for having a secret wedding. “I can see why you kept it from her,” Shekinah interjects. “Because she’s a lot.”

Shekinah and Sarper’s relationship will also be put to the test at the Tell All, as Robinson brings on a woman who appears to know Sarper quite well after mentioning his brag of having thousands of lovers over the years. “Oh my god,” a shocked Sarper says upon seeing the face of his special guest, as Shekinah whips her head around to stare accusatorily at him.



Viewers will also get the low-down on where Corona and Inge stand now, as the Pennsylvania native responds to a question about the status of their relationship by flipping off her Icelandic partner’s video screen.

Inge chuckles in response, prompting Sean to shout, “And he’s laughing like the piece of s-t that he is.” The Ireland native continues, “You’re lucky you’re not sitting here in person. … You’re a scumbag.” Bolstered, Corona asks, “Why the f-k did you even show up with that smug f-king smile on your face?” To all of that Inge, responds simply, “The f-k?”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on