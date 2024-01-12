'90 Day Fiancé': Sam Worries He'll 'Struggle' With Converting to Islam for Citra in Exclusive Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé star Sam is getting more and more nervous about converting to Islam the closer his wedding date to bride-to-be Citra comes. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of TLC's hit show, Sam and Citra enjoy time out together at a local bar as the Missouri native worries about what lies ahead when he converts in order to marry his Indonesian bride.

While Citra's religion keeps the couple from having sex before marriage, the two don't shy away from cozying up on their date as Sam teaches his fiancé how to play pool. "It's hard to not just kind of go at each other and like..." Sam admits, as he wraps his arms around Citra under the guise of instruction. "I'm struggling with it." Citra jokes, "I'm glad I didn't kick him in the balls," as she informs the audience, "He has that blue balls thing."

Sam gets a chance to cool down a bit when their food arrives, but when Citra jokes that the large portions are designed to get her "fat," the groom-to-be clarifies he's trying to get her "fat and knocked up." It's then that the conversation shifts to conversation, as Sam wonders what other aspects of his life he'll have to change when he becomes a Muslim and marries his Muslim bride.

When Citra informs him he'll have to refrain from drinking alcohol and eating pork, Sam reveals it's not necessarily either of those changes themselves that he's worried about. "I mean, you know I'm not a big drinker," he tells her. "My only issue is like when you're not supposed to do things, then that makes it harder." Sam, who has been open about his past struggles with painkiller addiction, continues, "But you just know, with my past, I struggle with certain things." He tells Citra, "I want you to help set the guideline and where we call it quits on things. I just don't wanna be a bad husband to you."

In a confessional, Sam realizes just how much of a challenge his upcoming conversion could be. "Alcohol, sex, drinking, drugs used to be a big part of me," he tells the camera. "So [there's] always that monkey on your back that's just telling you, 'Do it, do it. Have fun. Just say f-k it,' it's sometimes hard to resist." He continues, "Even after I convert it's still gonna be there, but I'm gonna try my hardest to be strong and just stay on the wagon, be good. I really can't screw this one up."

