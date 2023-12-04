'90 Day Fiance' Season 10, Episode 9 Recap: New Couple Sam and Citra Struggle With Celibacy

While Citra accepts Sam's past struggles with addiction, will her staunch religious beliefs and need for celibacy prove difficult when she moves to the U.S.?

90 Day Fiance is bringing in a brand new couple nine episodes into its 10th season, and color me intrigued. From celibacy struggles to daddy issues? Sounds like a recipe for a trainwreck. And of course, our other couples are a total disaster too. So let's get into 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 9.

Let's start with our new couple, Sam and Citra. We've been waiting for them for what feels like forever. Sam, who is 30 and lives out of his car in Missouri, met and fell in love with Citra, a 26-year-old woman from Indonesia on an online dating app. Sam is open about overcoming years of addiction to painkillers that started when he was 15, but now with almost 10 years of sobriety behind him, Sam is ready to build a new life with his fiancée in the U.S.

That doesn't mean their relationship is perfect. In the three-plus years they've known each other, Sam and Citra haven't had sex, not for lack of trying on Sam's part. See, Citra is Muslim, so premarital sex is off the table, so much so that her police officer DAD is coming to the U.S. with her to make sure there's nothin' going on before they tie the knot. But how will Sam adjust to his super-religious bride-to-be? She needs him to convert, and Sam's religious background? Well, his dad believes in aliens…

I'm sure that's gonna go well for them. So let's check in on our other couples who are doing just as well.

Manuel stormed out on Ashley and her friends in last week's episode over an argument about sending money back to his family in Ecuador, and no one is impressed at Ashley's choice of partner. And when Manuel doesn't engage with Ashley about it later, she's starting to question if they have a future together.

Rob and Sophie's future is looking grim too. Sophie decided to give Rob another chance after his online cheating was uncovered, but he's not been truthful with what happened with his friends, and even they are team Sophie. Which is good, because when Sophie comes out as bisexual to Rob this is his reaction.

Is that better or worse than calling your fiancée "Piggy" in front of her whole family? 'Cause that's what Nick does upon meeting Devin's whole crew. And he's not exactly impressed with Arkansas.

Nikki's not too impressed with Justin either as they head out on a romantic getaway in the hopes of repairing their intimate relationship. Nikki wonders if the issues are due to her being trans. But she's pretty happy that Justin finally updated his social media status from single to engaged. Oh, but then she finds out Justin was with other women until they got engaged so she's back to not being happy.

What else is new for those two? I am excited we have a new couple, though! Let me know what you think in the comments!