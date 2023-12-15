'90 Day Fiancé': Anali Humiliated by Clayton's Admission About Their Sex Life in Exclusive Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé couple Anali and Clayton's intimacy issues are making their way out of the bedroom. Having convinced Clayton to get together in person with his best friend of 10 years for the first time, Anali is humiliated in PopCulture.com's exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's episode at her husband's indiscretion about their lack of a sex life.

Clayton first brings up his feelings about his recent celibacy when a restaurant employee comes to take drink orders during the TLC couple's double date with Clayton's best friend Kameron and his partner. The 30-year-old cybersecurity analyst orders a virgin version of his cocktail, telling the server it's because he's "effectively living as a virgin because we haven't had been having sex recently."

He continues to the shocked employee, "So I just figured I'll share that with you," as she hurries off to get their order started. The jab about their lack of sex doesn't exactly amuse Anali, whom Kameron correctly identifies as giving her fiancé an expression that means "shut up." Clayton quips in response, "What's she gonna do? Not not have sex with me?"

Anali is horrified that her sex life has become the topic of conversation with people she barely knows, however, telling the camera, "When Clayton starts talking about this subject, it's so uncomfortable for me, and it's disrespectful because I'm at the table." She even begins to question Clayton's motives. "I am really asking myself, 'Is this double date for having a good time or just to criticize me?'" Anali wonders.

Kameron attempts to pick up the conversation from there, asking if a lack of sex is an "ongoing issue" for the couple right now. "The streak is running long, my man," Clayton responds, as his friend notes, "Oh no. The dry streak huh? Oh my god. That's bad." Despite engaging with Clayton's complaints, even Kameron admits he's uncomfortable with the direction the double date is going. "It's been a while since I've been out to drink and heard so much about someone's sex life in such detail, especially the frequency," he says, as his partner notes, "My feeling toward their sensitive conversation .... um, yike [sic]." 90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.