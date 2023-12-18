PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance Sam Admits He Might to to Jail to Citra Season 10, Episode 11 Recap

90 Day Fiance couple Sam and Citra may be just days away from getting married, but Sam's legal situation is coming as a surprise to the bride-to-be. Rob and Sophie can't stop fighting and Jasmine is issuing a wedding ultimatum for Gino. All that and more on PopCulture's recap of 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 11