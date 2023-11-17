90 Day Fiancé's Nick Proposes to Devin in Romantic Exclusive Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé star Nick is popping the question to Devin! After getting his parents' blessing during last week's episode of the TLC show, Nick is making his engagement to Devin official in a romantic PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new 90 Day Fiancé. While the couple previously got engaged before they applied for the K-1 visa that would allow Nick to move from his home in Korea to Devin's home in Arkansas, Nick wants to have a more "special" moment now that they've been reunited in his country.

"I have a big surprise for Devin," Nick says in Sunday's preview. "When we got engaged and applied for the K-1 visa, it wasn't special. So, I'm going to propose [to] her." Asked if he's feeling nervous by a producer, Nick confesses, "Yeah, I'm nervous. Yes. I'm nervous that I've never done this before."

The time comes as the two explore a picturesque Korean locale in traditional clothing called hanbok, which proves to be a bit complicated when it comes to what Nick has planned. "In hanbok, there's no pocket," he explains to the camera. "I have to hide the ring in my inner pant, which is really hard to reach. So, I'm in a very chaotic state of mind."

As the two settle down on some steps, Nick expresses his gratitude to Devin for coming to Korea to meet his family and get their approval before they move forward with their plans to live together in the U.S. "I just wanted to say thanks for coming here all the way to Korea just for me," he tells her. "I really appreciate it. And I know you've been through a lot for the past of couple of days. So..."

It's then that Nick takes out the engagement ring he's been hiding, completely shocking Devin. "Will you marry me, Devin?" he asks, as she responds, "Yes, of course, I will!" As the two soak up the happy moment, Nick picks Devin up and spins her around, making for a perfect ending to their proposal story. "This is a very nice surprise," Devin tells the cameras after. "I just don't know... I don't know what to say. I don't what to think. I'm just really happy." Walking away hand-in-hand, Nick expresses, "I can't wait to go to [the] U.S. and actually get married." 90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.