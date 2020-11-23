'90 Day Fiance' Star Brittany Banks Twerks in 'Workout' Video Amid Tensions With Fiance Yazan Abu Hurira

✖

Brittany Banks of 90 Day Fiance fame isn’t letting her spat with fiance Yazan Abu Hurira stop her from living her life. Banks shared a video on Sunday in which she cranked up Jagged Edge’s “Promise” and busted out her best twerking moves all while sporting a black bodysuit. "Perfect workout jumpsuit for my morning twerk out to Jagged Edge," she captioned the video. "[I don't know] why but Jagged Edge makes me twerk." The comments quickly flooded with one side sticking up with Banks and another batch calling her out for the provocative video amid her relationship drama.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 couple has been in a bit of a conflict, even taking a brief break from one another. In a post to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 10, Banks dialed up TLC’s “No Scrubs” as the track playing over a message she typed up. “I’m independent and I’m not accepting love from any man who loves me,” she began her lengthy post. She then went into her standards, how she wants a man who shows her that he is “good enough” and not just as a husband, but also as a father. The message clearly was sent to Hurrira after their split, though Banks’ went on that tirade a day after she said the two “have a passionate, burning chemistry.”

As viewers of the show know, the two aren’t shy about getting into arguments. A heated discussion occurred in an episode earlier in the month as Banks headed to the airport to visit Hurira. After, words were exchanged, Banks threatened to leave the show and the relationship, though she wound up following through on the trip anyhow. The drama has been just as spicy outside of the show, as well. As caught by Cinema Blend, Banks posted on Instagram, “I want this season to be over faster than he finished that Jack and Coke in the club this night, he loves when y’all not watching so we can be ourselves.” Hurria drinking alcohol would be strictly against his religious beliefs and the post was deleted shortly after. This was just one of the multiple incidents in which Banks has used Instagram to take jabs at Hurrira.

90 Day Fiance will skip the Thanksgiving week and air its Season 8 premiere on Friday, Dec. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.