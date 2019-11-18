’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Makes up With Ex Eric Nichols After Legal Drama

Mending fences! Larissa Dos Santos Lima and ex-boyfriend Eric Nichols have decided to put aside their anger towards one another and become friends after their September breakup ended with the 90 Day Fiancé star filing a police report against him, alleging harassment. Nichols took to Instagram over the weekend to share a lengthy note to followers about the status of his relationship with Dos Santos Lima after months of sparring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric With A “C” Nichols👃🏼Best (@goombolsaffino) on Nov 14, 2019 at 11:36am PST

“I’m posting this to let everyone know that Larissa and I have managed to work things out and remain as friends,” he wrote. “We’ve apologized to one another for the action we’ve taken towards one another in the public eye about our friends family and fans. As of now, we have cleared the air and I want to specifically apologize for meeting with [Dos Santos Lima’s ex-husband Colt Johnson and mom Debbie Johnson] and posting photos. I acknowledge it was a low blow and kid like behavior on my behalf to meet with Colt/Debbie knowing the outcome would be hurting Larissa.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I can’t say exactly what I was thinking in the moment of being invited over to Colt&Debbies, but it has lead me to writing this,” he continued. “I have no hard feeling towards people who have said the things they have said to me or about me. That’s the story of my life. I’ve had plenty bad done to me since day 1 and have always managed to forgive and look at the bigger picture of the worst that has happened.”

Nichols called the feuding “a true learning experience,” adding, “I’ve learned that in the event of such situations to make decisions, I’ll rethink my actions before taking them into effect that way I know what sort of impact it will make on those around me. Not one thing in existence is not an image. #lotsoflove :To every individual reading or hearing this message!”

After the couple split in September, Dos Santos Lima filed a police report against Nichols alleging harassment, opening up about her reasoning to InTouch Weekly soon after.

“Unfortunately, it is true that I had to file a police report against Eric,” she said in a statement. “The day after the breakup, I began receiving calls and messages from Eric and women in regards to Eric. Only a handful of people, such as family, business contacts, and personal friends knew this number. Eric knew it as well.”

“These calls appear to be an effort to provoke me,” she continued. “One of the callers told me that Eric had given her my phone number. I was sent angry texts to leave Eric alone. I had no choice but to talk to the police, make a report, and of course change my number.”

“Now, my dear friend is being dragged into this,” the TLC star concluded. “The line was crossed with the lewd and angry calls, but to go after my friends that really are my family, is going way over the line and it will not be tolerated.”

Photo credit: Getty / Bryan Steffy