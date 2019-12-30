Reality

’90 Day Fiance’ Larissa Dos Santos Lima Apologizes to Colt Johnson’s Mom Debbie

90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima split from Colt Johnson earlier this year, but now she […]

90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima split from Colt Johnson earlier this year, but now she is apologizing to his mom Debbie. In a lengthy Instagram post, Lima wrote about her feelings as 2019 comes to a close, writing, “A new year, a new decade is quickly approaching. While I have been working to better my mind, body, and spirit in 2019, I want 2020 to be the year or renewal and to cleanse all the bad energy from the past. There has been some very negative back and forth between myself and a former family member. This is something I do not want to do anymore. I don’t want to fight with her, as it is all in the past.”

My time with the family was a bad phase of my life, and for the three of us it could never work out,” she continued. “Big mistakes were made, and for my part, I’m sorry. I have paid for my mistakes by the law with compliance of the court, but I am sorry with my soul for my part in the break up of the family.

“I have such fond memories of her, and when I think of them, I smile. The way we both loved and cared for the cats, we had something in common. I love steak, and she never failed to make me the BEST steak. We had a lot of laughter,” Lima added.

“When I reflect on things, parting from the negative, I acknowledge a lovely woman that I admire,” she went on to say. “I do not hate her. I will always have a place in my heart for her. For a short time, we were family. I appreciate so much the support of my followers. You encourage me to be a better person every day.”

Lima concluded her post by pleading, “I ask you all please, not to insult my former mother in law. This is something I want to stop once and for all. Yes, I react quickly, but I want to stop this. She does not deserve to be insulted or hurt. She is a good person, and one day I hope to see her in a restaurant or in a shop, and hug her. A genuine, warm hug,” then imploring her followers to “be kind” and “tag someone you would like to make peace with.”

