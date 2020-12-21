'90 Day Fiance' Star Karine Martins Returns to Instagram Amid Marital Drama With Paul Staehle

✖

Karine Martins Staehle is back on Instagram after nearly four months of silence following a tumultuous summer with husband Paul Staehle. The pregnant 90 Day Fiancé alum showed off her baby bump in a white dress in a photo with two friends at a wedding in Brazil on her Instagram Story Saturday, sharing a photo initially posted by one of the men by her side in the picture.

Paul shared more footage of the special occasion on his own Story, including a behind-the-scenes look at Karine getting ready for the night. "Alright, we’re about to start recording another one of Karine’s makeup sessions here. Karine, are you excited? You look great by the way," Paul says in the video, as Karine explains she's readying herself for a family member's nuptials. Karine is currently pregnant with her second child, a son due in February, and she and Paul also share son Pierre, 1.

(Photo: Karine Martins)

While the couple is currently living together in Brazil, Paul and Karine split for two months following a massive fight in July, during which Paul livestreamed the police coming to their house twice in one day. Both TLC personalities filed restraining orders against each other that were granted in August. In her request, Karine alleged that Paul had been abusing her physically and emotionally, claiming she was under surveillance and forbidden to leave the home without her husband.

"I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned (sic) away from him and I am even afraid to go back to Brazil now because he can go to Brazil and hurt us," she wrote in a court declaration at the time. Paul, who was convicted in 2007 of felony arson and again in 2013 for violating an emergency protective order obtained by an ex, filed a claim against his wife as well, alleging she had put glass in his food and "assaulted" him.

Following the news, TLC revealed the couple would not return to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. "We were not fired or reprimanded. We were given time to deal with our family matters privately," Paul wrote on Instagram last month. "We highly appreciate them giving us time to deal with our private matters off camera. We are hopeful and eager to possibly return in the future in a more positive time in our growing family’s lives. We will be posting some positive highlights on our social media and YouTube.”