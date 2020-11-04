'90 Day Fiance' Stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins Celebrate 3rd Anniversary After Brief Split

✖

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins are celebrating three years of marriage after a turbulent few months in their relationship. The 90 Day Fiancé stars, who requested in September to have their mutual restraining orders dropped, celebrated Halloween together with 1-year-old son Pierre, and appear to still be together in Brazil with Martins' family based on their social media activity.

Tuesday, the Kentucky native shared photos from his wedding day with Martins, writing, “Happy 3 Year Wedding Anniversary. It's been one hell of a roller coaster ride." The same day, he shared a photo sitting around the table with Martins' family at what appears to be a restaurant, writing in the caption, "Familia Brasileira."

In August, a judge ordered the TLC personalities to stay 500 ft. away from one another after the 24-year-old mother accused her husband, 37, of raping her and withholding her Green Card to prevent her from leaving the country with Pierre. "I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned (sic) away from him and I am even afraid to go back to Brazil now because he can go to Brazil and hurt us," she wrote in a court declaration at the time. Martins also claimed she was under surveillance and not allowed to leave the house without Staehle, whom she said threatened her and forced her to drink alcohol.

Staehle, who was convicted in 2007 of felony arson and again in 2013 for violating an emergency protective order obtained by an ex, filed claims against Martins as well, claiming she had put glass in his food and "assaulted" him. The father of one also claimed in August that Martins was pregnant with their second child, although she has yet to confirm this.

"I have had to double up on my therapy to cope with this madness," he wrote on Instagram Stories at the time. "Her motion against me with false allegations is for a 3-year restraining order against me and both my children. Alimony and child support. But I cannot see her or my children at all." Later that month, Staehle claimed his unborn child was another son, lamenting on social media the possibility of never seeing his kids. "I have to cope with the fact I probably will never see my wife and son again," he wrote via Instagram. "Or see the birth or ever see my unborn child. … I have lost my sons."