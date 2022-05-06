'90 Day Fiancé' Couple Expecting Baby No. 3

✖

90 Day Fiancé couple Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik are expecting baby number three! The TLC stars announced their pregnancy news Friday, sharing a photo with 2-year-old son Shai and 8-month-old son Asher on Instagram. "Happy Early Mother's Day," the couple wrote alongside the post, which also features a photo of Loren's baby bump.

"We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!" they continued. "We are going to wait to see if it's a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed! Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can't wait to meet you this fall, BabyB!" Loren and Alexei first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 3, having met while Loren was in Israel on a Birthright trip, and the two now star in the spinoff Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Loren revealed in a statement to Entertainment Tonight that the pregnancy was a surprise and that they are waiting to learn the baby's sex. "This was quite a shock, to say the least," she said. "And while we're entering a whole new chapter, I'm very excited. We aren't going to find out the gender until the baby is born, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't terrified, I am. But nothing we can't handle. We can't wait to meet BabyB this fall!" The father-of-three chimed in, Omg I am so excited and scared at the same time. Three kids under the age of 3 is no joke," later adding that his "dream of a soccer team is slowly becoming a reality."

Loren and Alexei had the support of many of their 90 Day co-stars in the comments. "Omg, congratulations I'm so very happy for you guys," wrote Debbie Johnson. "Can't wait to find out if it's a girl or a boy. Take it easy and have a fantastic Mother's Day." Anny Francisco added, "You are a [blessed] woman, congratulations I love [your] family," while Libby Potthast celebrated, "Aahhhh preggers twinzies!!!!"

Loren and Alexei previously debated the number of kids they wanted to have on After the 90 Days, with the Israel native saying he wanted "four total." The expectant mother replied at the time, "The only way I would consider four kids is if by some miracle, the next time we try, it's twins."